InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Universal Hose Clamp that Rotates 360-Degrees around the Hose
EINPresswire.com/ -- Willie J. of Detroit, MI is the creator of the Hose Clamp, an improved hose clamp that rotates 360-degrees and functions on many different types of hoses like water hoses, automobile hoses, machinery hoses, and more. The clamp is accessible from any angle and can be installed and removed with ease. The clamp is comprised of a round, flat, thin, single-gear band. Users can apply the clamp to several different types of hoses and utilize it as needed from any angle. The clamp ensures hoses stay connected securely for fluids or gases to flow through them without leakage.
Hose clamps are commonly used to secure a hose onto a fitting such as a barb or nipple, effectively preventing leaks by providing a tight seal between the hose and the fitting. Hose clamps are used in various applications, including automotive, plumbing, and industrial settings. The market for hose clamps is typically stable and driven by multiple different industries that drive market profits on a year-over-year basis.
Current hose clamps feature quick-release clamps, constant-tension clamps, T-bolt clamps, wire clamps, adjustable clamps, safety clamps, and more. Each of these clamps feature anti-corrosion coatings such as zinc, epoxy, or polymer coatings to enhance their resistance to rust and environmental damage. Despite seeing multiple innovations in structure and application in recent years, hose clamps may be unable to facilitate a 360-degree rotation. The Hose Clamp is versatile and offers a significant enhancement for any manufacturer’s product line.
Willie filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Hose Clamp product.
Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Hose Clamp can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
