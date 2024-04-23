Drone Advisory Council Announces Recommendation to Modernize Airspace Restrictions at Sporting Events
Recommendations include creating a drone-specific NOTAM that limits the restricted area to the immediate fence line of stadium properties.
The current restrictions on drones around stadiums are based on outdated models that do not reflect the unique characteristics and safety record of UAS operations”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drone Advisory Council (DAC), a pivotal player in the integration and regulation of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) within the national airspace system (NAS), today released a comprehensive report recommending significant modifications to the current airspace restrictions at sporting events.
Historically, the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for stadiums, originally designed post-9/11 for traditional aircraft, has been applied uniformly to drones. This broad application results in a restriction encompassing over 125,000 square miles annually, impacting thousands of legitimate drone operations that pose minimal risk.
"The current restrictions on drones around stadiums are based on outdated models that do not reflect the unique characteristics and safety record of UAS operations," said Jon Hegranes, Executive Council of the DAC. "Our tasking group, after extensive analysis and stakeholder interviews, believes that these modifications will ensure higher compliance, more effective monitoring, and the opening of valuable airspace for responsible drone use."
The DAC's recommendations include creating a drone-specific NOTAM that limits the restricted area to the immediate fence line of stadium properties. This adjustment will reduce the controlled airspace from a 3-nautical-mile radius to a more precise and risk-oriented perimeter, effectively lowering airspace restrictions around stadiums by over 99% to just 11 square miles.
This modernized approach is anticipated to enhance safety, simplify compliance, and promote equity by aligning the restrictions with the actual risks associated with drone operations. Moreover, the proposal supports the FAA's mission of safely integrating drones into the national airspace, fostering innovation, and improving public safety through advanced aviation technologies.
The recommended changes also include the establishment of permanent digital data sets to improve the visibility and management of these restrictions, thus eliminating the need for real-time updates tied to specific game times or other fluctuating factors.
The DAC looks forward to working with the FAA, Congress, and other stakeholders from professional sports leagues to drone operators to implement these changes, ensuring that our skies remain a realm of opportunity for all.
ABOUT THE DRONE ADVISORY COUNCIL
The Drone Advisory Council (DAC) is dedicated to integrating unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the national airspace system (NAS). The DAC advises on key UAS integration issues by gathering and analyzing data, proposing solutions, and identifying the best outcomes for the broadest array of stakeholders.
The founding Executive Council includes: Greg Agvent, Founder of Windsock ADM, Jon Hegranes, CEO & Founder of Aloft, Dave Krause, President of Influential Drones, Dave Messina, President of the FPV Freedom Coalition, Vic Moss, COO of the Drone Service Providers Alliance, Greg Reverdiau, Co-Founder of the Pilot Institute and Charles Werner, Director of DRONERESPONDERS.
