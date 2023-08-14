Influential Drones reaches new heights with beyond visual line of sight flight missions
The remote PIC may conduct sUAS operations without the requirement to see the unmanned aircraft throughout the entire flight around critical infrastructure.
Drones are a safer solution.”MARLTON, NJ, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the utilization of drones has soared to new heights, revolutionizing various industries, and expanding the possibilities for data collection globally. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs/drones) equipped with advanced sensors and cameras have become an invaluable tool across diverse sectors. From agriculture to construction, from environmental monitoring to disaster management, drones have proven to be a game-changer in gathering crucial data and valuable information helpful to those who need to make pivotal and often time-sensitive, largely cost-impactful decisions.
— Dave Krause
By comparison to traditional data collection methods which require substantial manpower, time, budgets, and resources, a drone can capture information much more efficiently. While certain areas, such as rugged terrains or disaster-stricken regions pose challenges to gain access, drones can effortlessly reach remote and hazardous locations, without risking human lives. When equipped with cutting-edge technology, drones can capture high-resolution images and data with remarkable precision. This improved imaging capability enables professionals to obtain clearer and more detailed data for analysis, making it easier to spot potential issues or assess the state of infrastructure and natural resources accurately before problems occur.
There are more than 600,000 bridges in the United States and hundreds of thousands of other structures deemed critical to society and the infrastructure of the country. All of these assets need to be inspected and reviewed regularly, efficiently and with safety in mind as a priority. Influential Drones has received authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct flight operations beyond visual line of sight without the need to see the unmanned aircraft throughout the entire duration of the mission. Practically, this permits the company to launch a drone remotely from a box anywhere in the United States.
“Drones have increased the efficiency of most tasks which can be performed more safely when having an aerial perspective”, said Emily Hines, Vice President of Influential Drones. “We understand this waiver enables us to showcase drone technology to the broader community. We honorably accept the level of responsibility the FAA has bestowed upon us as a company.”
As public acceptance grows, Influential Drones continues to be among the companies leading the industry in a safe direction towards the future. Inspecting large infrastructure such as bridges, pipelines, windmills and power lines can be a time-consuming and costly endeavor. Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal sensors can conduct thorough inspections without disrupting operations.
The team works very hard to support companies, public entities and the general public who wish to safely integrate mobile robotic systems into their everyday lives. “We feel it’s important for the industry to work together to endorse standards and safety,” said Dave Krause, the CEO and President of Influential Drones. Krause is a software technology expert, this helps him view drones as flying computers. Influential Drones is a volunteer FAA Safety Team industry member, the company sets examples every day for others to follow, while advocating for the acceptance of an aviation safety culture.
The FAA completed their drone symposium with the themes ‘time to accelerate’ and ‘leveraging the skies’ in conjunction with the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) two weeks ago. The following week, Krause spoke at the University of Alaska’s Inaugural Global Autonomous Systems Conference in Anchorage. Both conferences showcased drones for good and invited leading experts to carefully consider the future of the industry. It is clear from the collaborative efforts of industry professionals during these two events that the challenges the industry is facing continue to revolve around BVLOS, Security, AI, Policy and Standards.
As drone usage continues to grow, it is crucial for all drone pilots to embrace responsible practices to ensure the safety of the public, preserve the environment, and maintain a positive image of the drone industry. Influential Drones is open to teaming with others to advance the industry safely. This includes leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence for autonomous flights. The company's mission is to help others and feels it is best done by leading by example.
