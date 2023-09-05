The DAC is Back
Announcing the Formation of the Drone Advisory Council (DAC)LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at the Commercial UAV Expo, a new and pivotal organization was launched to champion the cause of drone enthusiasts, professionals, and industry stakeholders. Introducing the Drone Advisory Council (DAC) – an industry-led group devoted to advancing drone technology, capabilities, and the safe integration of drones into the National Airspace System (NAS).
The drone industry has seen a myriad of initiatives over the years, but the DAC promises to stand apart. Its mission speaks volumes: "To advance drone technology and capabilities through transparency, advocacy, and action, fostering a harmonized airspace for recreational, commercial, and public safety purposes."
Underpinning this mission is a vision of inclusivity and progressiveness. The DAC envisions a drone ecosystem where transparency is the driving force behind every action. With an open platform approach, the DAC invites stakeholders from all quarters to join hands in bringing about tangible advancements across communities, states, and national airspace.
At the core of the DAC are three pillars:
1. Formative – Ensuring drone perspectives are considered right from the early stages of ideation.
2. Substantive – Playing a crucial role in rulemaking, advocating for swift and functional implementation.
3. Enduring – Providing sustained advocacy and support even after regulations come into effect.
Jon Hegranes, DAC Founder and CEO & Founder of Aloft remarked, "The DAC is more than just an advisory council; it's a rallying cry for the voice of the new majority of pilots. As drones already stand as the predominant stakeholder in the airspace, it's crucial for us to advocate for airspace access that mirrors our overwhelming numbers and unmatched safety record. I'm profoundly grateful to all our founding members for their unparalleled expertise and unwavering passion that spans every key stakeholder group we represent. Drones aren't just shaping the future of aviation; they are redefining the contours of transportation. We're on the cusp of a greener, safer, more efficient era, and I firmly believe that drones are central to this transformative journey."
Recognizing past challenges faced by other drone initiatives, the DAC is rooted in action, advocacy, and transparency. With these values, it aims to serve as a beacon for the drone community, addressing concerns, creating solutions, and driving substantive progress.
The DAC extends an open invitation to all interested stakeholders, regardless of their size or sector. The organization's commitment to a flat structure ensures that the best ideas and the most passionate advocates lead the charge.
The founding Executive Council includes:
Greg Agvent, Founder of Windsock ADM
Jon Hegranes, CEO & Founder of Aloft
Dave Krause, President of Influential Drones
Dave Messina, President of the FPV Freedom Coalition
Vic Moss, COO of the Drone Service Providers Alliance
Greg Reverdiau, Co-Founder of the Pilot Institute
Charles Werner, Director of DRONERESPONDERS
For more details or to get involved, contact the Drone Advisory Council at info@droneadvisorycouncil.org.
To learn more about the DAC and read its founding charter, please visit www.droneadvisorycouncil.org.
