Former Mayor of Beulah Guilty of Embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Bertha Thomas, the former Mayor of Beulah, has pled guilty to Embezzlement. Bertha was arrested by agents in February of 2024 and served with a $12,573.42 demand letter.



Thomas is guilty of embezzling tax disbursements issued to the town by the Bolivar County Tax Collector.

“Thank you to the investigators who worked this case and the prosecutors who chose to bring charges,” said Auditor White. “Working together with prosecutors, my office has recovered more money for the taxpayers in the last five years than any other five-year period, and we stay true to our most fundamental promise: zero tolerance for theft of taxpayer money.”

Thomas was sentenced by the Bolivar County Circuit Court. Thomas’ sentencing order has been filed with the Bolivar County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.

A $10,000 surety bond covered Thomas’ employment as the Beulah City Mayor. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Thomas will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button on the Auditor’s website or calling 1-(800) 321-1275 during normal business hours.