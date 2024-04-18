Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,758 in the last 365 days.

FDLE celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

For Immediate Release
April 18, 2024
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass thanks FDLE Capitol Police public safety dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
 
FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “FDLE’s Capitol Police dispatch duty officers are a lifeline for our Capitol Police Officers and an important resource for people working and visiting Florida’s Capitol and Capitol Circle Office Complex. Our dispatchers have already received more 17,000 calls for police and security this year everything from vehicle lockouts to suspicious activity and threats. Thank you for your dedication.  Your efforts play an important part in keeping Florida’s Capitol and state offices safe.”
 
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is held during the second week of April to honor telecommunications professionals for their commitment to public safety and the sacrifices they make.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Public Information office 
(850) 410-7001
 
 

You just read:

FDLE celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more