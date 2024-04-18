FDLE celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

For Immediate Release

April 18, 2024



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass thanks FDLE Capitol Police public safety dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.



FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “FDLE’s Capitol Police dispatch duty officers are a lifeline for our Capitol Police Officers and an important resource for people working and visiting Florida’s Capitol and Capitol Circle Office Complex. Our dispatchers have already received more 17,000 calls for police and security this year everything from vehicle lockouts to suspicious activity and threats. Thank you for your dedication. Your efforts play an important part in keeping Florida’s Capitol and state offices safe.”



National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is held during the second week of April to honor telecommunications professionals for their commitment to public safety and the sacrifices they make.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Public Information office

(850) 410-7001



