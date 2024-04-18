Genser Energy Commends Major Stakeholders for Gas Pipeline Construction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Genser Energy, a leading energy solutions provider, on Wednesday successfully commissioned a 110-kilometre natural gas pipeline that will play a pivotal role in powering the 250-megawatt Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP), as well as future plants including the 500MW AKSA and 330MW CENIT projects.
The Ghanaian-owned independent power producer appreciates the instrumental roles played by its key stakeholders in completing the historic project aimed at advancing Ghana's power sector as well as boosting the local economy of Ashanti Region and the northern belt of the country.
The gas transmission infrastructure, spanning from Prestea to Anwomaso, stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Genser Energy Ghana Limited. Also, it underscores the invaluable contributions of various stakeholders, including financial institutions such as Stanbic, Absa, and DBSA, the Land Valuation Board, Energy Commission, local chiefs and communities, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and mining companies like Gold Fields, whose support was instrumental in financing the project.
Constructed with 12,000 steel pipes imported from the US, the Anwomaso Gas Pipeline, spearheaded by Genser Energy, aims to supply natural gas sourced from the Western Region to the power plants. Divided into three phases and stretching over 420km, this network promises to enhance Ghana's power sector and provide affordable energy to support regional industries.
The official commissioning of the gas pipeline in Anwomaso, witnessed dignitaries including His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, who said: “It is about time government should be content with policies and private sectors should be involved in setting up industries. It would work that way and therefore attract more investments into the country.”
Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, the Board Chair of Genser Energy, expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort, reaffirming “Genser Energy’s commitment to delivering energy solutions not only to Ghana but also beyond.”
The colourful ceremony attracted high profile personalities such as Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Ghana’s Minister of Energy, captains of the energy sector in the West African country, Jonathan Oppenheimer, the executive chair of Oppenheimer Generations, ministers of state, traditional rulers and lawmakers.
Baafour Asiamah-Adjei, Founder and CEO of Genser Energy, urged communities and the general public to help protect the right-of-way of the gas pipelines, highlighting their significance in revitalising the industrial hub of the Ashanti Region.
About Genser Energy:
Genser Energy, a diversified energy company with operations in West Africa, remains dedicated to providing reliable energy solutions to support economic growth and industrial development. With over 200MW of installed capacity and a distribution network of over 420km of natural gas pipelines, the company continues to make significant contributions to the region's energy landscape. In addition, Genser has developed its own fuel midstream facilities for its thermal plants and is the largest and only private owner of natural gas pipelines in Ghana and a Liquefied Petroleum Gas port terminal at Takoradi. Genser’s operations reflect a firm commitment to increase access to reliable, sustainable and cost-effective electricity and natural gas in Africa with a long-term ambition to deliver energy solutions exclusively from low carbon resources.
Anna Klapper
The Ghanaian-owned independent power producer appreciates the instrumental roles played by its key stakeholders in completing the historic project aimed at advancing Ghana's power sector as well as boosting the local economy of Ashanti Region and the northern belt of the country.
The gas transmission infrastructure, spanning from Prestea to Anwomaso, stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Genser Energy Ghana Limited. Also, it underscores the invaluable contributions of various stakeholders, including financial institutions such as Stanbic, Absa, and DBSA, the Land Valuation Board, Energy Commission, local chiefs and communities, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and mining companies like Gold Fields, whose support was instrumental in financing the project.
Constructed with 12,000 steel pipes imported from the US, the Anwomaso Gas Pipeline, spearheaded by Genser Energy, aims to supply natural gas sourced from the Western Region to the power plants. Divided into three phases and stretching over 420km, this network promises to enhance Ghana's power sector and provide affordable energy to support regional industries.
The official commissioning of the gas pipeline in Anwomaso, witnessed dignitaries including His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, who said: “It is about time government should be content with policies and private sectors should be involved in setting up industries. It would work that way and therefore attract more investments into the country.”
Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, the Board Chair of Genser Energy, expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort, reaffirming “Genser Energy’s commitment to delivering energy solutions not only to Ghana but also beyond.”
The colourful ceremony attracted high profile personalities such as Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Ghana’s Minister of Energy, captains of the energy sector in the West African country, Jonathan Oppenheimer, the executive chair of Oppenheimer Generations, ministers of state, traditional rulers and lawmakers.
Baafour Asiamah-Adjei, Founder and CEO of Genser Energy, urged communities and the general public to help protect the right-of-way of the gas pipelines, highlighting their significance in revitalising the industrial hub of the Ashanti Region.
About Genser Energy:
Genser Energy, a diversified energy company with operations in West Africa, remains dedicated to providing reliable energy solutions to support economic growth and industrial development. With over 200MW of installed capacity and a distribution network of over 420km of natural gas pipelines, the company continues to make significant contributions to the region's energy landscape. In addition, Genser has developed its own fuel midstream facilities for its thermal plants and is the largest and only private owner of natural gas pipelines in Ghana and a Liquefied Petroleum Gas port terminal at Takoradi. Genser’s operations reflect a firm commitment to increase access to reliable, sustainable and cost-effective electricity and natural gas in Africa with a long-term ambition to deliver energy solutions exclusively from low carbon resources.
Anna Klapper
Genser Energy
+1 202-957-7454
email us here