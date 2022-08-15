Genser Energy Donates Tractor to Takoradi Sports Club
We trust that the donation will be of good value to the club and demonstrates Genser’s steadfast commitment to strengthen ties with our partners”TAKORADI, GHANA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genser Energy Donates Tractor to Takoradi Sports Club
— Erica M. Daniel, VP of Sustainability, Genser Energy
Genser Energy (“Genser”) donated a SEWA 504 tractor with mower to the Takoradi Sports Club at its nine-hole golf tournament. The gift was presented at a ceremony and networking event open to all participants over the weekend.
Erica M. Daniel, Genser Energy Vice President of Sustainability, said the donation underscored Genser’s commitment to the community. “I am thrilled to present the Takoradi Sports club with a tractor with mower on behalf of Genser Energy,” Daniel said. “We trust that the donation will be of good value to the club and demonstrates Genser’s steadfast commitment to strengthen ties with our partners.”
The donation of the tractor will allow for continued upkeep at the Takoradi Sport Club, encouraging future community activities. The tractor has a market value of USD 16,000.
Genser plays an integral role in the communities in which the company operates. Past contributions have ensured delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers of the Kasoa/Weija District during the COVID pandemic, and the operations of an eye screening program in the Western Region commemorating World Sight Day.
Genser also launched a fundraiser to support the recovery and construction of the town of Appiatse after a deadly explosion occurred there in January 2022. The Genser-led project will result in a new all-inclusive covered market with improved amenities including water, electricity, and a creche.
About Genser Energy:
Genser Energy is an energy solutions provider. The company builds, owns and operates distributed generation installations and natural gas distribution infrastructure, selling power and natural gas to mines, industries and utilities. Over the past fifteen years, Genser has commissioned seven power plants with current installed capacity of over 160MW. In addition, Genser has developed its own fuel midstream facilities for its thermal plants and is the largest and only private owner of natural gas pipelines in Ghana with a network of 315km of 12-20” natural gas pipelines and a Liquified Petroleum Gas port terminal at Takoradi. Genser’s operations reflect a firm commitment to increase access to reliable, sustainable and cost-effective electricity and natural gas in Africa with a long-term ambition to deliver energy solutions exclusively from low carbon resources.
Anna Klapper
Genser Energy
anna.klapper@genserafrica.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn