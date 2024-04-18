Tide Rock Announces Hamid Sarshar as new CEO of Fabcon
Fabcon is poised to enhance its capabilities and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers. David Smith retires after commendable tenure.
Hamid is a dynamic leader whose experience in operational excellence, change management and transformation perfectly align with Tide Rock's vision for Fabcon.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of diverse economically resilient B2B businesses, announces the appointment of Hamid Sarshar as the new Chief Executive Officer of Fabcon, a leading US-based metal contract manufacturing company. Located in California since 1977, Fabcon is a “One Stop” resource with a vertically integrated manufacturing facility that includes engineering design services, precision sheet metal, electronic assembly, powder coating, painting, silk screening, final assembly and testing.
— Mark Papp
Mr. Sarshar brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in complex manufacturing environments. He served as President of Tesco Controls, United Flow Technologies division that designs and builds process control systems and power solutions, and as General Manager of Flowserve’s Global Isolation Valves division. Prior, he spent many years at GE in various roles in engineering and new product introduction. His expertise in driving operational improvements and his visionary approach to product development and customer engagement are set to propel Fabcon towards new heights of market leadership, innovative solutions, and quality manufacturing, from build-to-print precision metal fabrication to complex tech-enabled metal solutions used in kiosks, digital signage, and EV chargers and infrastructure.
Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock YieldCo, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Sarshar's future impact at Fabcon, stating, "Hamid is a dynamic leader whose experience in operational excellence, change management and transformation perfectly align with Tide Rock's vision for Fabcon. His appointment marks a significant step in our strategy to lead the market through delivering solid fundamentals, cutting-edge solutions, and robust customer partnerships."
In his statement, Mr. Sarshar shared his vision for the company, "I am thrilled to join Fabcon at this pivotal time. The opportunities ahead for Fabcon are vast, and to do that, we must focus on operational efficiency, innovation, and above all, driving value for our customers. I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by David, and pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve."
David Smith, President and former owner of Fabcon, will be retiring after a commendable tenure that significantly advanced Fabcon's market presence and capabilities.
Tide Rock extends its deepest gratitude to Mr. Smith for his dedication and leadership, which have been instrumental in enhancing Fabcon's reputation. "David's leadership has been vital in establishing Fabcon as a premier provider in the metal manufacturing industry. We are immensely grateful for his dedication and significant contributions to the company," added Mr. Papp.
Under Mr. Sarshar's leadership, Fabcon is poised to enhance its capabilities and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers, in established verticals, like industrial, medical equipment and power infrastructure, as well as in innovative applications such as kiosks and electric vehicle infrastructure.
Mr. Sarshar has Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington, has 13 active patents and is certified as Six Sigma Black Belt.
For more information about Fabcon, please visit fabcon.com.
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit tiderock.com for more information.
About Fabcon
Fabcon, acquired by Tide Rock in 2021, is a metal contract manufacturing company located in Santa Ana and Valencia, CA. For almost 50 years, Fabcon has been providing manufacturing services to a diverse range of customers and industries based in both domestic and international markets. The company is now a “One Stop” resource with a vertically integrated manufacturing facility that includes engineering design services, precision sheet metal, machining, electronic assembly, powder coat, paint, silk screen, final assembly & test as well as worldwide logistics. Learn more by visiting fabcon.com.
Candice Marshall
Tide Rock
cmarshall@tiderock.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn