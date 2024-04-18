Reception of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Dushanbe International Airport

TAJIKISTAN, April 18 - On April 18, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Tajikistan on a state visit.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, welcomed the high-ranking guest at the Dushanbe International Airport with a sign of high respect and sincerity, good neighborliness and brotherhood.

In order to decently welcome the high-ranking guest - the Head of the friendly and neighboring state of Uzbekistan, the airport area was festively decorated with photos of the heads of states, slogans and state flags of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Also, a large number of young people of the country welcomed the distinguished guest with flowers and flags of two friendly countries and slogans of the friendship of peoples.

During a special conversation between the heads of state at the airport, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon sincerely welcomed the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan.

It was expressed confidence that the results of the state visit would contribute to the strengthening and expansion of cooperation, friendship, strategic partnership and alliance between the countries.