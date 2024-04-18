Top-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, April 18 - After the official welcoming ceremony at the Palace of the Nation, review of issues of friendship and cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan began at a tete-a-tete meeting of the Heads of State and continued in the meeting with the participation of expanded delegations from both sides.

During the meeting between the heads of state of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev, issues of strengthening relations in various fields of cooperation were discussed.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Honorable Emomali Rahmon welcomed the distinguished guest - the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan.

It was emphasized that the neighboring Uzbekistan is a strategic partner and reliable ally of Tajikistan, and relations with it are based on the solid principles of friendship, good neighborliness and respect for mutual interests.

Cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, transport, energy and agriculture is one of the important areas of relations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Therefore, during the top-level meeting of the two countries with the participation of official delegations, the deputy prime ministers of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan reported on the current state of cooperation in these sectors.

After the reports of government officials of both countries, other issues of interest to the parties were considered.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the high level of political relations, development and expansion of cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, culture, and security.

The role of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in deepening the relations between the two countries was deemed significant.

Cooperation in the fields of digital economy, technological research, e-commerce and modern industrial services were considered new and promising areas of relations.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the new package of bilateral documents to be signed, including the historical document of the Treaty on Allied Relations, would significantly enhance the legal basis of cooperation.

The issues of investment attraction, development of cooperation in trade, industry, machinery, joint processing of agricultural products, production of medicines and construction of power plants were among the other topics of bilateral talks.

The expansion of cooperation in the joint construction of wind and solar power plants was named as one of the most profitable areas of future relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, issues related to the strengthening of ties in the field of transport, cargo, establishment of new routes between the regions of the two countries and continuation of efforts to build railways were discussed.

It was stressed that Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have the opportunity to increase the turnover of goods to 2 billion US dollars.

In the process of development of relations, cooperation between regions, expansion of cultural and humanitarian bonds, allocation of quotas for citizens of the two countries and joint printing of textbooks were considered important.

The sides also touched upon the issues of ensuring security in the region, strengthening the activities of related structures in the fight against terrorism, extremism, separatism, organized transnational crimes, as well as drug trafficking and cybercrimes.

During the meeting, issues of strengthening cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations were also discussed.