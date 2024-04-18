Ceremony of exchange of signed documents between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, April 18 - After the meetings and negotiations at the highest level between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the ceremony of exchange of new signed documents of cooperation was held in the Palace of the Nation.

In total, according to the results of the meeting, 28 documents were signed.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev, signed the Treaty of Alliance between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Then, in the presence of the Heads of States, the representatives of the official delegations exchanged new signed documents.

In particular, for the development of regional relations between the two countries, 6 agreements were signed on cooperation between the executive bodies of state power of Khatlon and Sughd provinces of the Republic of Tajikistan with the Khorezm, Ferghana, Syrdarya, Namangan and Andijan regions of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Agreements, protocol, memorandum of understanding, roadmap and programs of cooperation, which were signed within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Tajikistan, regulate the development and expansion of cooperation in the areas of importance and priority for both sides, namely border, protection of consumer rights, industry, air communication, international road communication, bridge construction, agro-industrial complex, veterinary medicine and food safety, culture, librarianship, training of personnel in the fields of virology, microbiology, molecular biology, epidemiology, biotechnology and pharmacology, certification of highly qualified scientific and scientific-training personnel, tourism and control of the activities of credit organizations.

It can be said with certainty that the newly signed documents will significantly strengthen the legal basis of various directions of multidimensional cooperation between the two countries.

After the ceremony of signing the documents, the Heads of States, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev, held a press conference for a wide range of journalists and evaluated the results of top-level meetings and negotiations for the further strengthening and expansion of relations of friendship, brotherhood and neighborliness as good and significant, emphasizing that the signing of a large number of new documents of cooperation, in particular, the Treaty of Alliance between the two neighboring countries open a wide way for the unprecedented expansion of relations.