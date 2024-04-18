Submit Release
Ceremony of conferring the state awards to a group of artists of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, April 18 - On April 18, in the Palace of the Nation, as part of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Tajikistan, the ceremony of conferring the state awards of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to a group of artists from the two countries was held.

By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on awarding with state awards of the Republic of Tajikistan for a worthy contribution to the development of cooperation in the field of culture between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, four persons, namely, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Munozhathon Yulchieva, Aghabay Sabirov and Yulduz Usmonova were conferred the honorary title of People's Singer of Tajikistan and Yodgor Sagdiev was decorated with the honorary title of People's Artist of Tajikistan.

Thus, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on awarding a group of artists of the Republic of Tajikistan for a significant contribution to the development of strategic cooperation, alliance, centuries-old friendship and good neighborliness, as well as for promoting effective activities in the preservation and development of art, spiritual values and historical heritage, effective role in strengthening friendship between brotherly peoples, Mirali Dostiev, Ismoil Nazriev, Furkat Saidov, Tulkin Tojiboev and Rahmatullo Hoshimov were awarded the title of People's Singer of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

