ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA READY FOR SUMMER OF CRICKET Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Launches ‘BE HERE’ Campaign
ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grab your conch shells, horns and whistles, excitement is building for major cricketing events set to take place in the twin-island paradise of Antigua and Barbuda this summer. In its latest innovative marketing campaign, ‘Be’, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is wooing cricket fans and inviting them to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the game in Antigua and Barbuda. CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James, says "Our 'Be' campaign is about being present in the moment, allowing one's senses to awaken to the variety of experiences Antigua and Barbuda has to offer. From exploring our heritage and vibrant culture to indulging in the thrill of sailing and yachting, finding solace in our wellness havens, or being romanced in our intimate settings, the campaign beckons visitors to be present and embrace every aspect of our unique destination."
The ‘Be’ campaign features a video aimed at cricket enthusiasts. (Photos courtesy, The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)
The campaign rolls-out this month, with a "Be" video tailored specifically for cricket fans, as Antigua and Barbuda known for its rich cricketing culture readies for a summer of fantastic cricket. "You’ve got to Be Here!", exclaims noted batsman Sir Richie Richardson, a West Indies cricketing legend and one of the country’s cricketing knights, during the “Be” campaign video as he extends a warm invitation to all to experience, the cricketing action, soak up the ‘cricket carnival’ atmosphere Antigua and Barbuda is famed for and “be a part of the game” in his homeland. Antigua and Barbuda astronaut Keisha Schahaff, the first person in the world to go to space with her daughter, also makes an appearance in the video that plays on elements of the "Out of this World” ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup Campaign. The ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup comes to Antigua this June.
In the video, a cricket ball is sighted in space, only to make a dramatic appearance on a stunning beach in Antigua, to the delight of young children. From Shirley Heights to Nelson’s Dockyard, then spotted at a quaint fruit stall, a busy restaurant, tranquil spa, and beyond, with the sounding of the conch shell as its rallying call, the cricket ball's journey incites excitement and anticipation amongst everyone it comes into contact with, setting the stage for an unforgettable cricketing experience. The Be Here cricket campaign will be released across key source markets for Antigua and Barbuda, targeting potential travellers interested in cricket. It will appear in digital, print, social media and radio advertising for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup isn’t the only prestigious cricket tournament coming to Antigua and Barbuda this year. The FairBreak T2O Challenge will celebrate Women’s Cricket in July. Then, from August 28 – October 6 the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL24) will take place across the Caribbean, with key matches in Antigua, the birthplace of ‘party cricket’. In November, England’s Men’s Cricket will once again tour the West Indies for a white ball series, with fixtures and matches across Antigua and the Caribbean.
View the ‘Be’ campaign’s cricket video here.
The full schedule of the upcoming ICC T20 Fixtures taking place in Antigua are:
9th June, 2024 - Oman vs Scotland
11th June, 2024 - Australia vs Namibia
13th June, 2024 - England vs Oman
15th June, 2024 - Namibia vs England
19th June, 2024 – A2 vs D1
20th June, 2024 – B2 vs D2
22nd June, 2024 – A1 vs D2
23rd June, 2024 - C2 vs D1
For more information on cricketing events in Antigua and Barbuda, go to visitantiguabarbuda.com/sports
ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA
Antigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark.
Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.
Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com
