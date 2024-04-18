AUL CIARAVELLA DEMYSTIFIES THE COMPLEXITIES OF ORGANIC LIFESTYLE THROUGH HIS 92-PAGE NUTRITION GUIDE
Are You Eating Organic?” offers practical strategies for embracing a healthier lifestyle through organic nutritionYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encouraging families to adopt a healthier lifestyle through organic nutrition, author Paul Ciaravella presents his latest release, "Are You Eating Organic?" With an extensive wealth of knowledge and an enduring dedication to nutrition, Ciaravella delivers an all-encompassing work designed to simplify the complexities of organic foods and equip readers with the information to prioritize their family's well-being through informed choices.
Raised in the warm climate of southern Italy with a bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables, Ciaravella cultivated a deep appreciation for nutrition from an early age. Faced with his children's illness in 1986, he set out on a pursuit to uncover the secrets of nutrition and wellness. Since then, he has devoted himself to studying nutritional science, working one-on-one with clients, and leading workshops to share his expertise.
"Are You Eating Organic?" is the culmination of extensive experience and in-depth research, offering a treasure trove of insights from the basics of organic nutrition to tips for backyard gardening and sustainable lifestyle practices. By intertwining personal stories, professional wisdom, and easily understandable instructions, this book emboldens families to place wellness at the forefront and seize the life-changing possibilities of nourishing nutrition.
Amazon customer Amy K. describes the book as “super helpful and incredibly eye-opening,” providing essential information to be mindful of. Another reviewer praises the book's coverage of topics such as decoding food labels, exploring the advantages and potential limitations of organic food consumption, and incorporating organic choices into daily routines, affirming its value as an invaluable resource.
Navigate the wonders of wholesome nutrition and vibrant health with “Are You Eating Organic?” by Paul Ciaravella. Presented in collaboration with Inks & Bindings, discover this enlightening read showcased at Booth 182 in the Gold Zone during the prestigious Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024, held at the University of Southern California on April 20th and 21st. Explore further details on this eagerly anticipated literary celebration through the official Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 website. Visit Amazon and grab a copy, available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
Other