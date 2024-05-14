Drinkmate Announces Sponsorship of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Official Partner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sponsoring the RMC holds special significance for us, as it not only showcases our support of sports excellence but also allows us to give back to our home state in a meaningful way.” — Kristyn Ristaino, Global Director of Marketing

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate, a leading provider of innovative home carbonation systems, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Drinkmate’s sponsorship of Detroit’s PGA TOUR event is reflective of its support of sports excellence and commitment to community engagement in the company’s home state of Michigan.

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held from June 25-30 at the Detroit Golf Club. Fans can purchase tickets and find more information at www.RocketMortgageClassic.com

As part of the sponsorship, Drinkmate is an Official Partner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and will have an activation space in the main fan area of the tournament. Throughout the event, Drinkmate will provide demonstrations of its leading OmniFizz beverage carbonator and offer samples of refreshing carbonated drinks.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, renowned for its tradition of excellence and commitment to charitable initiatives, is a perfect match for Drinkmate's ethos of innovation, quality, and community involvement. By aligning with an event that brings the world’s best golfers to Detroit and has become a favorite annual summer tradition for Michiganders, Drinkmate aims to amplify its brand presence while contributing to the positive impact that the Rocket Mortgage Classic has on the community.

"As a Michigan-based company, Drinkmate is deeply committed to supporting events that enrich our local community,” said Kristyn Ristaino, Global Marketing Director of Drinkmate. “Sponsoring the Rocket Mortgage Classic holds special significance for us, as it not only showcases our support of sports excellence but also allows us to give back to our home state in a meaningful way. We're proud to be a part of this prestigious tournament and look forward to contributing to its success while championing the spirit of Michigan."

Drinkmate's sponsorship of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic reflects its dedication to fostering relationships with sports enthusiasts and supporting initiatives that promote health, wellness, and community development. Through the partnership, Drinkmate looks forward to engaging with fans, showcasing its innovative products and contributing to the success of the event.

For more information about Drinkmate and its range of beverage carbonators, visit www.Drinkmate.us.

About Drinkmate:

Drinkmate is a pioneer in the beverage carbonation industry, dedicated to providing consumers with innovative solutions that enhance their drinking experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation, Drinkmate has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From cutting-edge beverage carbonation systems to stylish accessories, Drinkmate offers a diverse range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.us.