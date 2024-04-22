Global Cardiac Surgery Market to Hit $24.9B by 2030, Challenging Pharmaceuticals & Interventional Cardiology

In recent years, the cardiac surgery device market has expanded significantly, driven by procedural innovations. However, competition from pharmaceuticals and interventional cardiology remains strong.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

This comprehensive report of almost 1500 pages offers an in-depth analysis of procedure volume by market segment for over 65 countries world-wide, including tissue heart valves, mechanical heart valves, annuloplasty repair devices, transcatheter mitral valve repair, transcatheter heart valve replacement, cerebral embolic protection devices, balloon valvuloplasty, on-pump coronary artery bypass (ONCAB) devices, off-pump coronary artery bypass (OPCAB) devices, autotransfusion devices, endoscopic vessel harvesting devices, anastomosis assist devices, ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon devices, artificial heart replacement devices, patent foramen ovale closure devices, patent ductus arteriosus closure devices, atrial and ventricular septal defect closure devices, left atrial appendage closure devices, preshaped guidewires, transmyocardial revascularization devices and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) markets.

The global cardiac surgery device market has seen great expansion in the last decade with procedural innovations supporting the growing need for surgical interventions. Despite these innovations, most of the market segments maintain their portion of the market due to their niche clinical applications. These innovations are also in competition with developments in other markets such as pharmaceuticals and interventional cardiology.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Robust Market Expansion: The global cardiac surgery market was valued at $17.1 billion in 2023, and is expected to increase and reach $24.9 billion by 2030.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair: Forecasted growth in the transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVr) devices market is substantial. These devices, which allow mitral valve repair without traditional open-heart surgery, are anticipated to capture a larger market share due to significant patient demand.

Competitive Landscape: In the global cardiac surgery market, Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, and Medtronic were the top three market share leaders. Other leading competitors include Abiomed, Boston Scientific, Getinge, LivaNova, Terumo, Gore, Atricure, among others.

