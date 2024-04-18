Innovation is not always customer led – many major breakthrough offerings originate in a lab, or spring from the imagination of a problem solver. So how can a firm exploit a market that does not currently exist?

This is the research interest of Gina O’Connor, of Babson College. She followed a number of large, established companies over 25 years to observe how they manage breakthrough innovation.

She found that removing all restrictions does not foster innovation, instead having a structure and “guard rails can unleash creative responses”.

One of the translatable concepts she developed was that of “Domains of Innovation Intent” – essentially stories about the future and how the company can play a role. These domains can contain a portfolio of opportunities or projects.