The great textile shift driven by digital blueprint tech: Syre

Digital blueprint technology for gigafactory

In May 2024 Syre announced the signing of a $100 million Series A funding round led by TPG Rise Climate, with strategic partners including Volvo Cars and others committed to finding solutions to the world’s global challenges.

This finance will be used to build a plant based on a digital blueprint in the U.S, which will be up and running later in 2024, as well as preparations to establish the company’s first two gigascale textile-to-textile recycling plants.

The first two plants will be located in Vietnam and Iberia; both regions are strategically positioned within the textile supply chain and have a long history of a vibrant textile industry, with access to know-how, feedstock, and logistics as well as green energy.

