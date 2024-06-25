Putting a price on carbon: H2 Green Steel

Integration and renewable energy transforms the process

H2 Green Steel has located near the Arctic Circle to benefit from the abundance of renewable energy from hydropower and wind. It uses the power equivalent to two nuclear power stations to create green hydrogen through electrolysis.

To create ‘green steel’, iron ore is exposed to hydrogen in a reactor to create direct-reduced iron (DRI). The DRI is combined with steel scrap in an Electric Arc Furnace to complete the transformation to steel. An integrated ‘casting and rolling’ process is used to produce products while the steel is warm, further decreasing the energy requirements.

The steel mill is the largest to be built since 1972 and has already taken 2.5% of the European market.