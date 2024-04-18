InventionHome® Product Developer Creates LED Light that Illuminates the Inside of a Bag for Locating Items with Ease
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ervin M. of Forth Worth, TX is the creator of the Voice-Activated Handbag/Purse LED Light, a bright LED light that illuminates on voice command, lighting up the interior of purses, briefcases, backpacks, toolboxes, and more, to locate personal items without any hassle or frustration. This innovative product features a bright LED light fixture housed within a high-grade plastic casing. The fixture can be offered in a rounded or rectangular shape, and it can attach to the inner walls of handbags, backpacks, purses, briefcases, dog carriers, toolboxes, and more.
Voice-activated technology can control the light, powering it on and off with preset commands. Optionally, Bluetooth technology and Wi-Fi may also be incorporated into the light to accommodate user needs. A small, attractive solar panel can also be used to power the purse light’s battery. By accommodating a wide range of bag styles for maximum functionality, the light saves considerable time, effort, and frustration when searching for specific items.
The market for bags featuring integrated lights has been growing on a year-over-year basis due to their functionality and convenience, particularly in low-light and nighttime situations. Bags with integrated lights are often equipped with LED lights that can be switched on to increase visibility for the wearer, especially when walking, cycling, or commuting in dimly lit environments or at night. While functionality is essential, manufacturers also focus on incorporating integrated lights seamlessly into the design of the bags. This ensures that the bags remain stylish and appealing to consumers who value both fashion and functionality.
The market for bags with integrated lights appeals to a wide range of demographics with commuters, students, outdoor enthusiasts, and travelers being among the target audience segments interested in these bags. Advancements in technology have allowed for the integration of smart features into these bags. Some models may include rechargeable batteries for the lights, adjustable light settings, motion sensors for automatic activation, and even connectivity options with mobile apps for additional functionality. The Voice-Activated Handbag/Purse LED Light is innovative and versatile, and it could be featured as a significant upgrade over current products within any manufacturer’s product line.
Ervin was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Voice-Activated Handbag/Purse LED Light product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Voice-Activated Handbag/Purse LED Light can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Voice-activated technology can control the light, powering it on and off with preset commands. Optionally, Bluetooth technology and Wi-Fi may also be incorporated into the light to accommodate user needs. A small, attractive solar panel can also be used to power the purse light’s battery. By accommodating a wide range of bag styles for maximum functionality, the light saves considerable time, effort, and frustration when searching for specific items.
The market for bags featuring integrated lights has been growing on a year-over-year basis due to their functionality and convenience, particularly in low-light and nighttime situations. Bags with integrated lights are often equipped with LED lights that can be switched on to increase visibility for the wearer, especially when walking, cycling, or commuting in dimly lit environments or at night. While functionality is essential, manufacturers also focus on incorporating integrated lights seamlessly into the design of the bags. This ensures that the bags remain stylish and appealing to consumers who value both fashion and functionality.
The market for bags with integrated lights appeals to a wide range of demographics with commuters, students, outdoor enthusiasts, and travelers being among the target audience segments interested in these bags. Advancements in technology have allowed for the integration of smart features into these bags. Some models may include rechargeable batteries for the lights, adjustable light settings, motion sensors for automatic activation, and even connectivity options with mobile apps for additional functionality. The Voice-Activated Handbag/Purse LED Light is innovative and versatile, and it could be featured as a significant upgrade over current products within any manufacturer’s product line.
Ervin was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Voice-Activated Handbag/Purse LED Light product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Voice-Activated Handbag/Purse LED Light can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com