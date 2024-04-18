City of Winter Park, FL, Expands OpenGov Partnership to Facilities Asset Management
The system will enable better tracking of asset and work order costs, streamline preventive maintenance tracking, and provide reporting capabilities.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Facilities team at the City of Winter Park, FL, faced challenges managing its assets due to having data across multiple platforms and inefficient preventative maintenance schedules. To address these inefficiencies and modernize its operations, the City chose to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in purpose-built software for our nation's local governments.
Located in the heart of Orange County, Winter Park recognized the need to consolidate and enhance its asset management processes for its Facilities team. The City was impressed by OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management’s ability to integrate seamlessly with existing GIS systems, automate workflows, and provide comprehensive asset, labor, and materials documentation in one platform. These features stood out as essential tools to help the City transition from a reactive to a proactive maintenance strategy.
With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, Winter Park can anticipate significant improvements in operational efficiency and budget management. The new system will enable better tracking of costs associated with assets and work orders, streamlined preventive maintenance tracking, and advanced reporting capabilities. These enhancements will support the City’s goal of ensuring sustainable asset management and improved service delivery to its residents, aligning with its commitment to community satisfaction and fiscal responsibility.
The City of Winter Park joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
