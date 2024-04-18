CONSTRUCTION INCLUSION WEEK 2024: AMPLIFYING BELONGING IN THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT
We invite the entire construction community to join us in this important awareness initiative by registering to participate or becoming a sponsor.”UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Construction Inclusion Week enters its fourth year, the organization proudly announces that registration and sponsorship opportunities for the 2024 effort, scheduled for October 14-18, are open. Construction Inclusion Week aims to unite the construction industry to advocate, amplify, and celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
— Ray Sedey, Chair of Construction Inclusion Week 2024
Last year, Construction Inclusion Week saw more than 5,000 active registrations and engagements in the effort, demonstrating the industry’s readiness to embrace change and foster a more inclusive environment. Construction Inclusion Week 2024 seeks to build upon the momentum built over the past three years to offer an industry-wide platform to celebrate unity, belonging, and inclusion. The initiative aims to cultivate a construction industry that celebrates diverse perspectives and skills and makes equitable opportunities available for all.
Construction Inclusion Week was launched in 2020 to harnesses the collective energy throughout all facets of the construction industry, including general contractors, specialty contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, architects, engineers, owners, technology firms, and other service providers to advocate, amplify, and celebrate the diversity within our industry. Construction Inclusion Week provides a focused opportunity to showcase industry strides related to DEI and offers educational resources to drive continued improvement, not only for one week but 24/7/365.
Sponsorship Opportunities for 2024: In 2024, Construction Inclusion Week provides opportunities for firms to demonstrate their commitment to belonging and inclusion in the construction industry through sponsorships:
· Ambassador Sponsorship ($5,000): Offers high-level recognition across collateral materials .
· Supporter Sponsorship ($1,500): Provides visibility across campaign materials.
Free Registration and Educational Content: Participation in Construction Inclusion Week remains free, with firms and individuals receiving access to valuable tools and curriculum content. The 2024 pre-planning guide is available , including access to resources such as the DEI maturity model, planning calendar, and swag store. Full curriculum content will be available over the summer, focusing on daily themes such as Commitment & Accountability, Belonging, Supplier Diversity, Workplace Culture, and Community Engagement.
Join the Movement: “The momentum we’ve built over the past three years is remarkable, but there is still much more work to do,” says Ray Sedey, Chair of Construction Inclusion Week 2024 and Chairman and CEO of McCarthy Building Companies. Inc. “As we enter our fourth year, the need for collective action and continued commitment to integrating DEI in the industry is more critical than ever. We invite the entire construction community to join us in this important awareness initiative by registering to participate or becoming a sponsor.”
How to Participate: For registration details and to explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.constructioninclusionweek.com.
About Construction Inclusion Week: Construction Inclusion Week, a 501c(6) entity, is organized by leading construction firms, including McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., Turner Construction Company, Clark Construction Group, Smoot DC, Gilbane Building Company, DPR Construction, and Mortenson. Construction Inclusion Week is a designed to highlight the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the construction industry. It serves as a call to action for all industry stakeholders to reflect on progress, embrace diversity, and take steps toward a more inclusive future.
