InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Digital Lab Requisite Slips Accessible via Email or Text Message
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori M. of Oriskany Falls, NY is the creator of Scan n Text Scripts, a medical information system designed for doctors to email or text a lab requisite slip to patients. The electronic transmission enables patients to securely access their lab requisite slip without having to visit the physical doctor’s office location. The process can be completed through a specialized machine that can also scan and process the lab work papers.
The patient can either print the order themselves or take the email/text to a lab where it can be scanned and processed immediately. The system is designed to eliminate the need for physical copies of lab work that must be picked up in person or mailed to a patient. Significant time is saved for both patient and physician through the digital access and self-printing functions.
The process for obtaining lab requisition slips can vary depending on the specific healthcare provider, facility, or laboratory assigned to deal with a patient and their needs. Regardless of how the process functions from provider to provider, it still takes significant time and effort to complete. Requisite slips and forms are currently only accessible in a paper format from the physician or laboratory. This slip is commonly lost or misplaced by patients, especially if lab work is not scheduled for several days after their first appointment.
Digital lab requisition slips are becoming increasingly common in healthcare settings. These digital requisition slips serve the same purpose as traditional paper requisitions but are generated and transmitted electronically. Instead of requiring a paper slip, the laboratory staff retrieves the electronic requisition from their system based on patient information (e.g., name, date of birth) and verifies the tests to be performed. Further streamlining this method and improving ease of access for a patient is vital to improving convenience in the healthcare industry. Scan n Text Scripts is a versatile and innovative solution that would save significant time and effort for patients, healthcare providers, and laboratories alike.
Lori filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Scan n Text Scripts product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Scan n Text Scripts can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The patient can either print the order themselves or take the email/text to a lab where it can be scanned and processed immediately. The system is designed to eliminate the need for physical copies of lab work that must be picked up in person or mailed to a patient. Significant time is saved for both patient and physician through the digital access and self-printing functions.
The process for obtaining lab requisition slips can vary depending on the specific healthcare provider, facility, or laboratory assigned to deal with a patient and their needs. Regardless of how the process functions from provider to provider, it still takes significant time and effort to complete. Requisite slips and forms are currently only accessible in a paper format from the physician or laboratory. This slip is commonly lost or misplaced by patients, especially if lab work is not scheduled for several days after their first appointment.
Digital lab requisition slips are becoming increasingly common in healthcare settings. These digital requisition slips serve the same purpose as traditional paper requisitions but are generated and transmitted electronically. Instead of requiring a paper slip, the laboratory staff retrieves the electronic requisition from their system based on patient information (e.g., name, date of birth) and verifies the tests to be performed. Further streamlining this method and improving ease of access for a patient is vital to improving convenience in the healthcare industry. Scan n Text Scripts is a versatile and innovative solution that would save significant time and effort for patients, healthcare providers, and laboratories alike.
Lori filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Scan n Text Scripts product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Scan n Text Scripts can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com