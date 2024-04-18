OSCE Mission’s Girls' Talks programme concludes in Prevallë/Prevalac

Prevallë/Prevalac, 17 April 2024

The OSCE Mission in Kosovo concluded its Girls’ Talks programme held from 12 to 16 April in Prevallë/Prevalac, bringing together 20 young women of different communities from across Kosovo.

Over the course of five days, participants engaged in team-building exercises, peer-to-peer coaching and interactive training sessions on youth activism and advocacy, gender issues and women empowerment. They also engaged in insightful exchanges with Dialogue Academy alumnae, who served as trainers and guest speakers equipped the participants with new knowledge and skills.

Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, Cornelia Taylor, emphasized the importance of collective actions while motivating participants to contribute to build a better future. “It is crucial for young people to join forces based on dialogue and mutual trust. Shared challenges and common concerns can serve as the catalyst for stronger and more impactful collective efforts”, she said.

Maylinda Bajrami, member of the OSCE Young Women for Peace Initiative, shared that exposure to different cultures and backgrounds is a path toward inclusivity and positive societal change, emphasizing that it all begins with openness within oneself and one's immediate circle.

For participant Sara Çeshko, this was a once in a lifetime opportunity. “I was surrounded with important and inspiring people who changed the trajectory of our future society”, she said.

Through peer exchanges, Girls' Talks participants got to know each other, cultivated interpersonal bonds, strengthened networking, while establishing dialogue and building mutual trust.

The Girls’ Talks programme - previously known as the Local Dialogue Academy – aims to empower young women belonging to different communities by equipping them with knowledge and skills to inspire and generate positive change in their local communities. To continue supporting young women’s individual, professional and public empowerment, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo will be offering a five-month internship to one of the Girls’ Talks or Local Dialogue Academy participants.