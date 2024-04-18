Measured productivity fell dramatically during 2020 as the pandemic changed how public services operated and led to a reduced quantity of ‘normal’ activity. This was most clear in health care, where almost all non-emergency procedures were put on hold and the activity of the service focused on dealing with the pandemic. However, it also happened in other services (for example, fewer court cases were heard). This led to a very large fall in measured productivity. In 2020, overall public service productivity fell by over 15%. It only recovered partially in 2021, remaining 9% below 2019 levels and 5% below 1997 levels.

How public service productivity has recovered since then is still uncertain, in part because the ONS’s official statistics, incorporating a full quality adjustment, are only published with a three-year lag. Other research has shed some light on the state of public services more recently and presents a gloomy picture. Relative to 2019, the government has put a lot more money into public services, increasing inputs. However, in some services – healthcare in particular – there has not been a commensurate increase in activity. Between 2019 and 2023, staffing levels in the NHS increased by almost 20%, but key measures of activity remained broadly flat. 27 www.ifs.org.uk/articles/there-really-nhs-productivity-crisis Performance Tracker identifies a similar, though not as stark trend, in other services like the police.