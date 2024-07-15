Submit Release
News Search

There were 159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,819 in the last 365 days.

What does a ‘mission-driven’ approach to government mean and how can it be delivered?

The new government has committed to being ‘mission-driven’, focusing its efforts on five key areas: growth, the NHS, clean energy, safer streets and opportunity. We now know these missions will be overseen by committees and boards chaired by the prime minister, supported by strong central leadership and external expertise.

However, the specific details of how Whitehall will transition to this new way of operating are still to be defined. To aid in this transition, the Institute for Government and Nesta have set out a recommended approach for how government could effectively organise itself to deliver missions. It should act as a guide for public servants at the start of a new administration that has pledged to do things differently.

Missions are designed to set bold visions for change, inspiring collaboration across the system and society to break down silos and work towards a common goal. They represent the ultimate purpose of the government, and the story it aims to tell by the end of the parliament.

To succeed, government will need to adopt three key roles: driving public service innovation, shaping markets and harnessing collective intelligence to improve decision making. Achieving these missions will require strong foundations and well-recognised enablers of good government, pursued in a specific manner to bring about a cultural change in Whitehall.

You just read:

What does a ‘mission-driven’ approach to government mean and how can it be delivered?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more