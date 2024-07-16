Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,180 in the last 365 days.

SpAdcast: What is it really like to be a special adviser? Episode 1: Into government

Special advisers (SpAds) are some of the most important yet misunderstood figures in government. They play vital roles – as the voice of their minister in the department, shaping policy agendas and managing the media.

As a new government gets up and running and scores of new SpAds get to grips with their roles, this special four-part series lifts the lid on what SpAds do, how they do it, and why they’re indispensable to modern government.

In this first episode, we look at how SpAds are recruited, and how they found their first days in government. What surprised them, and how did they fit into the wider SpAd team in their department?

We also ask our interviewees what their day-to-day lives were like in government, how they added value for their ministers, and finally how they dealt with crises.

You just read:

SpAdcast: What is it really like to be a special adviser? Episode 1: Into government

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more