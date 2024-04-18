THE BAZAAR FOR GOOD RETURNS TO THE MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT
Partnering with Style Saves to raise funds and provide uniforms and school supplies to over 10,000 students.
The 2024 edition of The Bazaar for Good returns home. This year's event will take place again where it all started: in Paradise Plaza in the Miami Design District.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bazaar for Good returns to the Miami Design District on May 10th and 11th made possible by Lancome, Schutz, Babor, MarcCain and Stitch Lab for its fifth consecutive year. It will offer ticketed guests a discounted designer shopping experience, curated events, including conversations led by Valeria Lipovetsky, and a silent auction, all to raise funds for several nonprofit organizations globally.
— Martha Graeff and Danie Gomez-Ortigoza, founders of the project.
Founded in 2018 by Martha Graeff and Danie Gomez-Ortigoza, Bazaar For Good is a shopping experience that brings the community together to do good. Comprising over 30 women from different disciplines and countries with a strong presence on social media who are committed to using social media to create meaningful change while supporting underserved communities and organizations worldwide.
Following the most successful The Bazaar for Good to date, which raised over $450,000 last year, for the second year in a row, they will partner with one of Miami's most beloved local nonprofit organizations, Style Saves, to raise funds for their annual back-to-school event, which provides uniforms and school supplies to over 10,000 students in Miami-Dade and beyond in South Florida. Featured designer brands available at the event include Veronica Beard, Illesteva, Devon Windsor, Tropic of C, a selection of luxury items from CURIO at Faena Bazaar, and many more luxury brands. During the event, items are sold at excellent discounted prices. Proceeds from ticket sales, the silent auction, and items purchased at the Bazaar ForGood benefit Style Saves and Camila Coelho's hometown health organization.
"The 2024 edition of The Bazaar for Good returns home. This year's event will take place again where it all started: in Paradise Plaza in the Miami Design District. We are delighted to have Camila Coelho back for a new edition and thrilled to continue our significant partnership with Style Saves, a nonprofit organization," said Martha Graeff and Danie Gomez-Ortigoza, founders of the project, during a dinner in celebration of International Women's Month in March.
Additional activations include conversations led by Valeria Lipovetsky, an acoustic concert series, a yoga session with Mimi Yoga, and an online auction where individuals can bid on items, including experiences from The Standard Hotel & Spa and The Cliff Jamaica. Additional supporting partners include Babor, Shopbob, Casa del Sol tequila, Tito’s vodka, La Croix and Flor de Cana.
The network of entrepreneurial women supporting The Bazaar For Good includes Ines Andrea Minski, Angie Landaburu, Camila Canabal, Camila Coelho, Camila Straschnoy, Candice Swanepoel, Claudia Vergara, Catalina Maya, Ines Sheero, Dafne Evangelista, Danie Gomez-Ortigoza, Daniela Botero, Deborah Bello, Devon Windsor, Eglantina Zingg, Gabriela Medina, Irma Martinez, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Jenny Lopez, Karen Martinez, Martha Graeff, Nane Miller, Pam Arias, Rachael Russell Saiger, Sharon Fonseca, Valeria Lipovetsky, Vita Sidorkina, and more.
Tickets for The Bazaar for Good shopping event are available on www.thebazaarforgood.org.
Miami Design District, Schutz, Lancôme, MarcCain, Tequila Casa Del Sol, La Croix and Tito's Vodka make the Bazaar for Good possible.
@TheBazaarforGood @StyleSaves
About The Bazaar for Good
Founded by Martha Graeff and Danie Gomez-Ortigoza in 2018, The Bazaar for Good brings the community together to do good. Funds will be channeled through Unidos to Give, a platform that seeks to connect those who want to help with those in need through high-impact social projects. The Bazaar For Good unites a community of women from different countries and backgrounds with a common mission: to raise funds for children worldwide. Comprised of over 30 women with a strong presence on social media committed to using their voices to speak out and raise awareness about the issues we face as a society and what we can do for disadvantaged children. Each year, 100% of the funds raised at the Bazaar go towards creating meaningful changes in the lives of children from different countries, supporting education, health, and equality.
About STYLE SAVES
Founded in 2011, it started with the idea of uniting fashion with philanthropy. Led by Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman, it is a community of creatives committed to engaging with tomorrow's leaders through the basic principles that fashion can elevate and be a catalyst for good.
Style Saves helps thousands of students and their families with basic school items, new clothing, school uniforms, food assistance, maternity needs, and more, all at no cost to them, through their annual Back to School event. The organization's efforts have reached over 150,000 students and their families, and the global impact has provided relief efforts in Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras. Through purpose-driven experiential moments, including the annual silent auction, back-to-school event, and meaningful partnerships, Style Saves has allied influencers who stand firm in the powerful connection that can be established when fashion meets philanthropy. @StyleSaves; www.stylesaves.org
For press & more Information:
FLIC MEDIA
email us here