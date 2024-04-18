Mitch Gould’s NPI Set to Attend ECRM’s Upcoming ‘Weight Management, Nutrition and Vitamin Program’
Nutritional Products International Team Set to Partake in ECRMBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a veteran participant, Nutritional Products International (NPI), led by Mitch Gould, is gearing up for yet another Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) event scheduled for September, where they will facilitate pivotal meetings between product manufacturers and top buyers.
“As a veteran ECRM attendee, we’ve championed health and wellness brands at ECRM’s essential industry gatherings," said Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of the global brand management firm NPI, headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. "This September, we’re excited to once again present cutting-edge health products to leading national retailers.”
Participating retailers at the forthcoming ECRM event include prominent names like CVS, Vitamin Shoppe, and Costco, among others.
Gould brings over 35 years of extensive experience in engaging with nationwide retailers. "Throughout my career, I've visited and procured orders to major brands to all the key players in the retail space, including giants like Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, and Rite Aid," noted Gould.
His experience extends to visits at several of these major retail headquarters, which he describes as "stepping into vast corporate complexes that resemble small cities, with Walmart, Costco, and Target being particularly notable.”
The team’s ongoing involvement in ECRM events is part of NPI's strategy to support health and wellness companies from both the U.S. and abroad in launching and expanding their product lines within the American market.
"We’ve developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ model, which equips manufacturers with a comprehensive suite of services needed for successful product launches, including sales, marketing, logistics, and even web development," explained Gould.
The ECRM sessions offer a unique platform that significantly benefits clients of Nutritional Products International by facilitating direct interactions with key retail buyers across various channels. This setting is particularly conducive to both establishing new relationships and enhancing existing ones within the industry. During the Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Session, NPI's clients can leverage this optimized environment to present their innovative products directly to decision-makers from all retail levels, from local boutiques to major national chains. This direct engagement not only ensures immediate feedback but also enhances the possibility of securing shelf space and forming strategic partnerships. By participating in these sessions, brands have the opportunity to understand market needs, tailor their offerings accordingly, and conduct business in the most efficient way possible, ultimately driving growth and expanding their market reach.
NPI’s role extends beyond representation at ECRM events, as the team also manages all necessary follow-ups to ensure successful retail placements.
For further details, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI’S FOUNDER
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category. Gould has represented sports and entertainment icons, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, and Wayne Gretzky.
