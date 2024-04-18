Carl Brush Unveils “Nita: Bonita Trilogy 3” at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Inks and Bindings showcases the latest installment of Carl Brush’s historical fiction series, capturing the vibrant essence of 1859 San Francisco.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, historical fiction enthusiasts and literature lovers will have the opportunity to explore Carl Brush’s latest creation, "Nita: Bonita Trilogy 3", at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024. Hosted by Inks and Bindings, the novel will be featured at Booth 182 in the Gold Zone at the University of Southern California.
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, scheduled for April 20-21, 2024, will serve as a vibrant cultural hub, drawing an estimated 155,000 attendees to celebrate the power of literature. The festival offers a rich schedule of events, including panel discussions, book signings, and live performances, across the expansive 229-acre USC campus.
Carl Brush’s new book, "Nita: Bonita Trilogy 3", delves deep into the heart of 1859 San Francisco—a time rife with change and challenge. Through the character of Nita, Brush explores significant historical events, such as the influence of the Underground Railroad and the struggles of the Miwok people. His narrative not only tells a compelling story but also highlights the complex social dynamics of the era.
"Nita: Bonita Trilogy 3" is the culmination of Brush’s extensive research and dedication to bringing forgotten historical narratives to the forefront of modern literature. This book is a celebration of the spirited city of San Francisco and its diverse cultures, as seen through the eyes of a young protagonist dealing with the trials of adolescence and identity.
This new release will be at the nation’s largest literary event, and attendees are invited to discover this vivid portrayal of 1859 San Francisco and explore the many other literary offerings that the festival will showcase.
For more information about the event, visit the Inks and Bindings website at https://inksandbindings.com/, and the Festival of Books website at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/. The book is also available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and eBook formats.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+17142022464 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other