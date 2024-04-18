Kubotek Kosmos Partners with Revware for Portable CMM Support
Companies Work Together to Accelerate Construction of 3D Models from Physical Objects
KeyCreator and a MicroScribe Portable CMM are a perfect pair for reverse engineering of desktop-sized objects.”MARLBOROUGH, MA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kubotek Kosmos, a leader in engineering and manufacturing geometric software technology, is proud to announce a partnership with Revware Inc. of Raleigh, NC, manufacturer of MicroScribe® portable coordinate measuring machine (CMM) devices. The two companies have worked together to optimize support for the use of MicroScribe products as 3D input devices into the latest KeyCreator CAD software from Kubotek Kosmos. Coordinates from the MicroScribe arm can be fed into any KeyCreator command using the universal Conversation Bar Key-in option.
— John Wright McCullough, General Manager Marketing for Kubotek Kosmos
“KeyCreator and a MicroScribe Portable CMM are a perfect pair for reverse engineering of desktop-sized objects. The flexible construction plane features and Z-lock mode in KeyCreator allow for fluid 3D input.” said John Wright McCullough, General Manager Marketing for Kubotek Kosmos.
“The direct modeling approach, hybrid surface/solid capabilities, and traditional CAD data structures of KeyCreator are ideal for when work starts with model data from an outside source. These same advantages apply to starting from a physical object using a MicroScribe,” continued McCullough.
CADpad Grid Interface Option
An enhancement included in the KeyCreator 2024 Service Pack 1 released this week allows Revware’s MicroScribe Utility Software (MUS) to call solid primitives commands in KeyCreator with consistent parameters. With this new KeyCreator capability, the MicroScribe stylus can function as an interactive 3D solid sketcher of shapes like blocks, cylinders, and spheres. Used in combination with the Revware CADpad Grid interface option, the user can execute these and other drawing commands directly from the MicroScribe arm without needing to move a hand back to the mouse to drive cursor selections in KeyCreator menus and dialog boxes.
About Kubotek Kosmos
Kubotek Kosmos empowers specialized software to utilize engineering data from numerous sources at high-fidelity and optimal performance. Our applications in manufacturing assure many of the world's most advanced build-to-print suppliers creating complex aerospace components that precise part definitions are being exchanged correctly between engineering systems. Our flexible direct CAD products are popular in tooling design and unconstrained conceptual modeling. The proprietary multi-platform geometric technology, available for licensing, implements the latest hardware and software standards to speed time to market, reduce costs, and improve quality.
Kubotek Kosmos development and support staff are based in Marlborough, Massachusetts. It operates through a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Kubotek Corporation which is headquartered in Osaka, Japan (7709.T Tokyo Stock Exchange).
###
John W McCullough
Kubotek Kosmos
email us here