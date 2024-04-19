Corporater expands its footprint in the Middle East, opens office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Corporater's Riyadh office will serve as a central hub for delivering business-integrated GRC solutions to clients and partners in the Kingdom.

We aim to serve clients and partners with GPRC software solutions that are tailored to meet the requirements of the Saudi regulatory landscape and State vision while supporting strategic objectives.” — Salil Kumar Subramony

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporater, a global leader in software solutions for Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance (GPRC) has advanced its presence in the Middle East region with a formal opening of a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This strategic move signals Corporater's firm commitment to deepening its roots in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), aiming to bolster relationships with partners, enhance customer service, and deliver tailored solutions to meet the distinctive demands of the local market.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands as a pivotal player in the global economy, propelled by its ambitious Vision 2030 initiative, which continues to drive transformative growth across various sectors. With a legacy of involvement in this dynamic market since the year 2011, Corporater’s establishment of a Riyadh office not only underscores the company's dedication to supporting the Kingdom's vision but also highlights its steadfast commitment to empowering organizations to thrive amidst an increasingly competitive landscape.

"We are excited to launch our Riyadh office, demonstrating our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and its dynamic business landscape. Corporater's localization strategy and integrated GRC solutions will ensure that clients and partners benefit from technology offerings that are tailored to meet the unique requirements of the Saudi regulatory landscape and State vision while supporting performance excellence and strategic objectives," said Salil Kumar Subramony, VP – Middle East, Corporater.

The Riyadh office is positioned to serve as a central point for delivering the Corporater business-integrated GRC system to clients across various industries in the Kingdom. By offering localized support, language capabilities, and culturally sensitive expertise, Corporater aims to enhance the value proposition for its partners and customers, facilitating seamless adoption and driving sustainable business growth.

About Corporater:

Corporater is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions for Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance (GPRC) management. With more than 20 years of experience, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Corporater empowers medium and large organizations to achieve their objectives for effective GRC and Performance programs. Whether traditional GRC challenges such as enterprise risk, cybersecurity management, IT risk, incident management, and Internal Audit or emerging challenges such as ESG or business continuity management, Corporater can deliver an integrated system on one platform. Corporater is headquartered in Norway and has several offices and an active partner network across the globe. Visit corporater.com to know more.