Hicks Nurseries Champions Sustainable Gardening Practices
Annual Plastic Recycling Initiative Runs from May 13 to July 14WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hicks Nurseries, a leading destination for garden enthusiasts on Long Island, reaffirms its commitment to eco-conscious gardening with the return of its yearly plastic recycling program from May 13th to July 14th.
The recycling program has responsibly processed over 64,000 cubic feet of plastic garden waste since it started in 2009. Additionally, Hicks Nurseries offers its customers an extensive selection of organic lawn and garden solutions, organic vegetable and herb plants, and pollinator-friendly flora essential for ecosystem support.
"In line with the ethos of Earth Day, our plastic recycling initiative during the peak gardening season reflects our ongoing effort to foster a positive change for the environment," remarked Eleni Roselli, Director of Marketing at Hicks Nurseries, Inc. "Our goal is to make it easy for our customers to recycle, raise awareness and reduce plastic waste in landfills for future generations."
The Plastic Recycling Program is accessible to retail customers and the general public. Home gardeners are encouraged to bring their plastic pots, cell packs, and trays for recycling. Participants are advised to adhere to the following guidelines before depositing items into the designated recycling bin:
- Sort plastic garden pots, cell packs and trays. Only garden plastics will be accepted.
- No household plastics, no food plastics or plastic bags, no clay pots are permitted.
- Please shake out all soil and rocks from containers.
- No metal hangers, rings or any other foreign materials are permitted.
The drop-off bin is conveniently located at Hicks Nurseries' Customer Pick-up/Loading Area, situated at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, New York. It is not available for commercial use.
ABOUT HICKS NURSERIES
Hicks Nurseries is Long Island’s largest garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including houseplants, outdoor plants, garden vegetables & herbs, patio furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor including artificial Christmas trees and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design/build services. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.
