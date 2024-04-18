Skillable ranked as the leader in hands-on labs for the 11th time in the G2 Spring 2024 report

Skillable also earned the Momentum Leader badges for the Virtual IT Labs and Technical Skills Development categories, signaling its growth in these sectors.

Hands-on labs are an essential tool for any learner in practicing and validating their skills, ensuring that they are ready to perform new skills on the job." — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on labs that build and validate skills, earned 35 G2 badges in the Spring 2024 report with specific recognition for its high-quality technical skills development and global growth. The total G2 badge count for Skillable since Fall 2020 is now 249.

With the latest report, Skillable remains a leader in the Virtual IT Labs category for the 11th consecutive time and received the “Best Results” badge for their ability to deliver hands-on labs. Skillable also earned the Momentum Leader badges for the Virtual IT Labs and Technical Skills Development categories, signaling its growth trajectory in these sectors.

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable, comments, “We have been investing significantly in Skillable’s global presence and the G2 Spring 2024 report, with its focus on EMEA, APAC and LATAM, shows we are heading in the right direction with our customer satisfaction and adoption in these regions. Hands-on labs are an essential tool for any learner in practicing and validating their skills, ensuring that they are ready to perform new skills on the job.”

As one Skillable user and G2 reviewer stated, “[Skillable’s] ability to recommend personalized courses based on my learning history and goals is incredibly helpful. This tailors my learning experience and ensures I'm always aligned with the industry's latest trends and requirements. Theory is essential, but practical application solidifies understanding. Skillable's courses often come with hands-on projects, simulations or labs that provide real-world application of the theoretical knowledge.”

View all of Skillable’s G2 reviews, and add your own, here.



About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Skillable

Skillable is the trusted pioneer and innovator in hands-on learning and skill validation. In job and organization-tailored scenarios, people develop and validate their skills through live learning experiences that accelerate job readiness and produce performance-based skill data and intelligence. Since 2004, more than 400 global customers have created and launched 35 million labs, using Skillable to practice and validate their skills. To learn more, visit skillable.com.