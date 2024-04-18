Leona Sokolova’s 'Wellness Manual' to be Showcased at 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Event at USC on April 20-21 highlights comprehensive wellness strategies from the holistic health expert.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inks and Bindings is thrilled to present Leona Sokolova’s "Wellness Manual" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024. This compelling title is among 70 selected works showcased at this prestigious event, scheduled for April 20-21 at the University of Southern California.
“Wellness Manual” is a meticulously crafted guide from holistic health counselor Leona Sokolova, who brings her extensive experience in the wellness industry to readers seeking a balanced approach to health. The book will be available for exploration at Booth 182 in the Gold Zone, offering festival-goers a unique opportunity to engage with Sokolova’s transformative insights on holistic health.
Leona Sokolova’s expertise is showcased through her comprehensive approach to well-being, emphasizing the integration of physical, mental, and spiritual health. The manual covers a wide range of topics, including nutrition, exercise, mindfulness, emotional balance, and spiritual wellness. Each section offers practical advice, actionable steps, and reflective insights designed to support readers in achieving a harmonious and healthy lifestyle.
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is renowned for bringing together those who create books with those who love to read them since 1996. Spanning nearly the entire 229-acre USC campus, the event features one-on-one conversations, exciting panels, readings, musical performances, film screenings, and more, attracting approximately 155,000 attendees each year.
Visitors to the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books can find Leona Sokolova’s “Wellness Manual” at the Inks and Bindings booth, where they can also discover other exciting titles. The book is additionally available for purchase at major online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
For further information on Leona Sokolova and her work, or to check out other featured titles, please visit the Inks and Bindings website at https://inksandbindings.com
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
