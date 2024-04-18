LEGOLAND Korea Resort Makes History as First Theme Park in Korea to Earn Certified Autism Center™ Designation

LEGOLAND Korea Resort becomes the first theme park in Korea to earn Certified Autism Center™ certification, boosts accessibility in Asia's attractions industry.

CHUNCHEON-SI, GANGWON-DO, SOUTH KOREA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEGOLAND Korea Resort proudly announces becoming the first theme park resort in Korea to achieve Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification underscores LEGOLAND Korea Resort's dedication to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all visitors, particularly autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. IBCCES awards the CAC certification to organizations that complete guest-facing staff training and certification, as well as other requirements including offering accommodations for neurodiverse visitors.

"LEGOLAND Korea Resort continues to operate programs like Merlin Magic Wand throughout the year to ensure that all children have the right to play happily. Furthermore, with certification programs like the CAC, LEGOLAND will continue to make efforts to ensure that children with disabilities, including those with autism, can visit LEGOLAND Park and enjoy a happy time." Says Lee Soon-gyu, Divisional Director at LEGOLAND Korea Resort.

As a part of the certification, IBCCES conducted an onsite review to provide additional recommendations and sensory guides for autistic visitors and their families; The sensory guides aim to assist visitors in anticipating and preparing for the sensory effects of each ride or attraction by giving information on factors like lighting, noise levels, and smells.

Many families with autistic members or individuals with sensory sensitivities face challenges enjoying outings due to untrained staff, overwhelming environments, and lack of flexibility. IBCCES addresses this critical need by offering training and certification programs specifically designed for attractions, hotels, zoos, aquariums, and other recreational locations.

The training program includes information on understanding what autism is, strategies for communication, and best practices for enhancing the onsite experience. The training program includes information from industry experts as well as autistic individuals’ perspectives, ensuring all families can make lasting memories and have fun together. The certification also requires ongoing continuous learning, support from IBCCES, and periodic renewal requirements to stay certified.

Legoland Korea Resort first opened its doors on May 5, 2022, and takes the title of both the first Legoland on an island and the second largest in Asia, sprawling over 280,000 square meters. Beyond the rides and attractions, LEGOLAND Korea Resort is committed to creating a fully inclusive environment. Visitors can engage in interactive activities like Minifigure trading and benefit from the Hero Pass program. This online ride reservation system is designed to assist visitors who may find it challenging or are unable to stand for prolonged periods, enhancing their enjoyment during their visit.

"We are thrilled to welcome LEGOLAND Korea Resort as the first Certified Autism Center™ theme park in Korea," said Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES. "LEGOLAND has a strong commitment to accessibility, with all of their North American locations already certified. The addition of LEGOLAND Korea highlights their dedication to creating an inclusive environment for all visitors, regardless of needs and abilities, and marks a significant milestone for both LEGOLAND and the broader theme park industry in Asia."

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About LEGOLAND® Korea Resort

LEGOLAND® Korea Resort is Korea's first global theme park, located in Jungdo, Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do. LEGOLAND® Korea Resort opened on Children's Day, May 5, 2022, as a 'children's theme park' built with LEGO®, focusing on children ages 2 to 12 and their families. LEGOLAND® Korea Resort is largely comprised of a theme park and a hotel. The LEGOLAND® Theme Park consists of seven distinctly themed areas inspired by the famous LEGO® series and features approximately 40 rides, attractions, and entertaining shows. In addition, the resort's LEGOLAND® Hotel offers 154 rooms decorated in 4 LEGO® themes, providing the Ultimate LEGO® experience through guest-only activities and programs separate from the theme park.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.