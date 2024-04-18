"Close the Loop" rounds off the customer experience

About

Contentserv is the leading provider of a Product Information Management (PIM) and Product Experience Management (PXM) cloud. The company enables brand manufacturers and retailers to manage their product content intuitively and efficiently by means of AI and to optimize the customer experience across all digital sales channels. Contentserv's cloud solution ensures more traffic to product pages, higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction, improved time-to-value, and optimized ROI. More than 1,500 brands in 89 countries trust Contentserv with their product content. Contentserv GmbH was founded in Germany in 2000 and is headquartered in Rohrbach/Ilm near Munich. With 14 global offices in Europe, the USA, and Asia, 250 employees, and industry-leading partners, the company continues to expand. Contentserv was recognized in The Forrester Wave Q4 2023: Product Information Management as a Strong Performer.

