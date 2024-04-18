OG Canna Lights Up Bangkok with Epic 420 Deals
Thailand's 420 Scene Explodes: OG Canna Offers Epic DealsBANGKOK, THAILAND, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 20th, or "420," marks a global counterculture holiday celebrating cannabis. While its origins are a bit hazy, the day brings enthusiasts together to advocate for continued legalization and enjoy the plant. Thailand, which legalized medical marijuana in 2018 and decriminalized it in 2022, is seeing its own unique 420 celebrations emerge.
OG Canna, one of Thailand's leading cannabis retailers, is bringing the heat to Bangkok with insane discounts and unbeatable vibes from April 20th to 30th. This is not your average 420 celebration, as OG Canna is taking it to the next level with flash sales, exclusive bundles, and more.
On Saturday, April 20th, from 4:20 PM to 10:20 PM, each OG Canna store will have flash sales on handpicked strains. This is the perfect opportunity for cannabis enthusiasts to score their favorite strains at a steal. With OG Canna's reputation for providing high-quality products, customers can trust that they will be getting the best of the best.
OG canna also has 420 bundles which include 2 pre-rolls, a tube, lighter, and pin, all for an unbeatable price. This is the ultimate package for those who want to elevate their 420 experience. And for those who want to puff in style, OG Canna has a selection of bongs at discounted prices.
"Get ready for good vibes! OG Canna's stores are the place to be this 420. Find your favorite spot – Cloud Nine, Kush House, Mary Jane, Wonderland, Lucky Lukes, or Juicy Buds – and let the celebrations begin!"
IMPORTANT: You must be 20 years or older to purchase and consume cannabis products in Thailand.
