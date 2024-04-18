Star Micronics demonstrates latest POS Solutions at the Retail Technology Show 2024, Olympia, London
EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Retail Technology Show 2024 (24 – 25 April, Olympia, London), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest point-of-sale technology with a range of POS, payment and kiosk solutions on Stand 6G10.
Presenting a variety of solutions for retail and hospitality POS as well as self-service kiosks at the event, Star provides an extensive portfolio of complete POS hardware solutions. As a result, businesses can develop POS systems in the knowledge all products and peripherals are successfully integrated and provided by a single manufacturer.
Visitors to the stand will discover a new range of scanners supporting 1D and 2D barcodes. The IP-rated scanners include desktop, handheld and wireless Bluetooth handheld models to complement Star’s POS printers. Star will also be exhibiting versatile tablet stands for retail and hospitality POS, visitor management and self-service applications, alongside its CD4 series of cash drawers.
Showcasing the latest versions of the Star mC-Print3 series at the event, the mC-Print31CI and mC-Print31CBI offer the compact design and reliability associated with the mC-Print™ series, whilst boasting enhanced connectivity to meet the evolving demands of retail and hospitality environments. For Cloud POS applications Star’s next generation CloudPRNT™ technology, which is also ideal for local POS with instant printing, is included as standard for fast reliable online ordering and omnichannel environments, while offering support for the latest progressive web applications.
Designed to print permanent and repositionable labels encompassing product and stock labels as well as delivery and returns labels, the Star mC-Label3 and TSP143IVSK extend the breadth of Star’s labelling portfolio and will also be showcased on the stand.
Star’s latest printer products will be demonstrated by a wide range of software partners who offer Star as part of their overall solution. Sitoo will be showing the new Star mCP31CBI printer with its cloud-native POS and Unified Commerce platform. As a certified member of the prestigious MACH Alliance with game-changing retail tech and a mobile-first POS for Android and iOS, Sitoo gives retailers the foundations and the flexibility they need to be able to keep pace with all the changes happening in retail today and in the future.
ExtendaGO will also be exhibiting Star’s mC-Print3 alongside the mC-Label3 with its solution that allows retailers to manage different stores from the same POS through a mobile, tablet or computer. As ExtendaGO POS also works in offline mode, retailers can accept offline payments with ExtendaGO Pay.
The Smart Volution Register EPOS solution will be shown on the stand with Star’s TSP143IV printer. Smart Volution help businesses deliver an exceptional purchasing experience and drive profitability with centrally managed operations and reporting by providing simple and efficient Electronic Point Of Sale (EPOS) systems.
Aptimyz is revolutionizing the retail experience by harnessing the versatility of Star’s combined printer and cash drawer mPOP™. The collaboration delivers a robust and cost-effective solution tailored for single stores or multi-outlet retail. Seamlessly merging in-store and online operations is simple and straightforward with Aptimyz and mPOP, offering unparalleled access and management capabilities in real-time, anytime.
Star’s commitment to creating innovative solutions alongside its renowned expertise within the growing self-service industry has led to successful integrations of both its Sanei and packaged printers into a diverse range of kiosks for retail check-out and Click & Collect applications as well as self-service food and beverage ordering and payment.
Based on an established long-term partnership with leading kiosk provider Evoke, Star printers have been integrated into a diverse range of kiosks for tier one retail and hospitality chains. Evoke will be demonstrating its newly launched EV Flyte kiosk with Qikserve hospitality ordering software. The EV Flyte is Evoke's first self-assembly kiosk that has a range of service and hardware add ons to offer a truly cost-effective and flexible solution. As a digital ordering system for hospitality, Qikserve offers tailored digital solutions that scale with a business. From mobile ordering to advanced integrations, its secure and pioneering technology drives growth and enhances the customer experience.
Star’s packaged kiosk printers will also be presented on the stand with the oona 22 from Aava Mobile featuring cutting-edge payments technology from leading European Technology Bank Viva.com alongside endless aisle e-commerce software from Cloudshelf. This is an innovative end-to-end solution, paired seamlessly with the Star mC-Print3, for uninterrupted, secure and swift in-store ordering, contactless checkout, and payments management; All on a single screen.
Another key partner for Star in this sector is Melford Technologies Ltd, which works closely with organisations in a variety of markets and supplies indoor as well as outdoor digital solutions that are rugged, reliable and impactful. SumUp, a leading global financial technology company driven by the purpose of levelling the playing field for small businesses has launched a food ordering kiosk in partnership with Melford which incorporates the Star mC-Print3. SumUp will also be demonstrating the Star mC-Label3 with its software.
Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “At the Retail Technology Show 2024, visitors to the Star stand will discover an extensive range of unique and versatile POS hardware. Thanks to Star’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that offer superior connectivity and functionality, retail and hospitality businesses can benefit from the very latest advanced POS technology available today.”
About Star Micronics
Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.
For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:
Claire Smith
PR Manager
Star Micronics EMEA
Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111
Email: csmith@Star-EMEA.com
About Star Micronics
Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.
