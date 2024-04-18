Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference 2024: A Pinnacle of Collaboration and Growth in IT between Uzbekistan and Japan

The upcoming Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference in Japan

The conference aims to spotlight the significant opportunities within Uzbekistan’s IT and outsourcing sectors

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, April 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Republic of Uzbekistan and Japan have continually strengthened their collaborative ties over the years, highlighted by numerous successful projects and ongoing negotiations. One of the most notable collaborations includes the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) active involvement in Uzbekistan's development sectors, focusing on enhancing economic infrastructure and human capacity. This long-standing partnership has facilitated various educational and technological exchanges that have significantly contributed to Uzbekistan’s burgeoning IT landscape.Both Uzbekistan and Japan share a commitment to technological innovation and economic growth, underscored by their strategic initiatives that bolster their IT sectors. Culturally, both nations cherish deep-rooted traditions of diligence and innovation, creating a harmonious foundation for mutual cooperation. Economically, they are both advocates for sustainable development, with Uzbekistan looking towards leveraging its strategic geographic position in Central Asia to enhance its IT and outsourcing capabilities.Japan’s role as a strategic partner has been instrumental in the transformation of Uzbekistan’s IT landscape. Projects facilitated by JICA and various Japanese enterprises have led to substantial advancements in Uzbekistan’s technological infrastructure and IT education, laying the groundwork for a robust digital economy. The establishment of Japan Digital University in Uzbekistan by Digital Knowledge and other joint ventures stands as a testament to the fruitful cooperation between the two nations.Set to take place on April 25th, 2024, in Tokyo, the Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference, organized by The Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, IT Park Uzbekistan and IT-BILIM in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Japan, promises to be a landmark event. The conference aims to spotlight the significant opportunities within Uzbekistan’s IT and outsourcing sectors.The event will showcase the impressive IT capabilities of Uzbekistan, supported by over 20 million working-age individuals, including 12,000 Japanese speakers and more than 125,000 IT graduates annually. The conference highlights include unveiling the Zero Risk Program, which offers substantial incentives like free office space for 12 months, reimbursements on employee salaries, and extensive professional development support, significantly reducing investment risks for businesses.Participants will explore the vast potential for cost-effective talent and strategic tax incentives, including 0% corporate, social, property, and land taxes, designed explicitly for IT and outsourcing companies. The streamlined processes enabling swift company setup within 4-8 weeks and facilitative visa policies offering multiple-entry visas valid for up to 3 years underscore Uzbekistan’s commitment to easing business operations for foreign investors.The Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference 2024 is a must-attend event for industry leaders, policymakers, and investors keen on exploring the untapped potential of Uzbekistan's IT sector. Secure your spot today and be a part of this groundbreaking event by registering through the official registration page: https://bit.ly/attend_tokyo

Uzbekistan is your next outsourcing destination!