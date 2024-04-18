Call for Nominations for the 2024 Al Sumait Prize for African Development in the Field of Health

His Highness the late Emir of Kuwait with Dr Kevin Marsh at the 2016 Al Sumat Prize Ceremony Image of the 2016 Al Sumait Awards Ceremony Gold Medal Dr John N. Nkengasong - Member of Al Sumait Board of Trustees, 2021 Health Laureate, Ambassador-At-Large, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security and Diplomacy Al Sumait Prize Logo

The opening of nominations for the 2024 Al Sumait Prize worth US$1 Million has been announced by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science