Call for Nominations for the 2024 Al Sumait Prize for African Development in the Field of Health
Dr John N. Nkengasong - Member of Al Sumait Board of Trustees, 2021 Health Laureate, Ambassador-At-Large, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security and Diplomacy
The opening of nominations for the 2024 Al Sumait Prize worth US$1 Million has been announced by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of ScienceKUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) today announces the call for nominations for the 2024 Al Sumait Prize for African Development in the field of health. This prestigious award, valued at $1 Million, is awarded annually to individuals or institutions that have made significant contributions to the advancement of one of three fields, health, food security and education in Africa.
The Al Sumait Prize is named in honour of the late Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sumait, a Kuwaiti physician who dedicated his life to helping the underprivileged in Africa. The prize was established in 2015 at the request of the late Amir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The Al-Sumait’s Board of Trustees is led by Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and is comprised of leadership from the Gates Foundation, FAO, UNESCO, and IAEA. Recent laureates include Dr. John N.Nkengasong who also now serves on the Board of Trustees. Winning institutions include the Agricultural Technology Foundation AATF and The African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases.
The 2024 prize area is health, and it will be awarded to individuals or institutions who through their research projects or initiatives have made significant advancement within one or more of the following areas (or other related fields):
• Combatting prevalent communicable and non-communicable diseases in Africa and addressing zoonotic diseases.
• Provision of medical personnel for the national health care systems (including physicians, paramedics and nursing), as well as medicine, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment.
• Building national capacity in medical research, medical education, and medical staff.
• Upgrading and maintaining of national medical facilities.
• Developing and implementing effective national health policies.
Eligible candidates include:
• Organizations and research institutions whose initiatives and programs contributed significantly to solving health challenges in Africa.
• Outstanding researchers who are nominated by their institutions and peers
Nominations must be received on or before the 30th June 2024
For more information on the prize and how to nominate, please visit the Al Sumait website
