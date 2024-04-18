Calvin “Bubby” Lavern Sand, Jr.: A Lifelong Humboldt Resident, Baseball Fan, and Vietnam Veteran

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Calvin “Bubby” Lavern Sand, Jr

September 2, 1950 – April 14, 2024

Calvin “Bubby” Lavern Sand, Jr. passed away April 14, 2024 at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka California at the age of 73. Calvin was born September 2, 1950 at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka California to Calvin Lavern Sand Sr. and Lucy Vitta Wilkinson Sand Walker.

He lived in Humboldt County all of his life with the exception of when he served in the United States Army for at tour in Viet Nam from 1968 to 1971 at which time he was honorably discharged. Bubby joined and served in the National Guard in Eureka California from 1972 to 1975.

Bubby started his 33 year career in the lumber industry in 1972. During his career he worked at Arcata Redwood Company. He attained the highest standards of grading redwood and fir lumber and throughout his career maintained the highest standards of grading.

At a young age Bubby started playing little league baseball and continued through high school playing a sport he loved. He was a lifelong New York Yankees fan. After high school and in his adult years Bubby played fast and slow pitch softball. Bubby was a great hitter, in fact, when he was up at bat you always heard the other team say “Back up, Bubby’s at bat”. He was a double threat, as well as hitting the ball the distance, he was fast around the bases. He was always in friendly competition with his younger brother Billy “Pee Wee” Sand to see who could hit the furthest and run the fastest. The Sand boys liked to compete.

Bubby was a very kindhearted and loving man. Always helping family members in need and never judging anyone or their situation. Everyone that got the pleasure of knowing him understands the great man that he was.

He loved his sons Corey and Casey with all his heart. Bubby was heartbroken when he lost his youngest Casey in 2003. He was the absolute best grandpa to many grandchildren. He was such a proud grandpa and loved going to all his grand children’s sporting events, graduations, and weddings. The friends of his grandchildren often called him Grandpa Bubby.

In 2022 Bubby helped support his best little buddy Izaiah Couch-Sand (Nephew) by entering a guardianship. Bubby loved being able to help support Izaiah by taking him to school, shopping, Tribal Events, and anything else Izaiah needed.

Bubby was an enrolled member of the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria. He loved being part of the Tribe and went to as many gatherings and tribal functions as he could. Although Bubby had many nieces and nephews everyone regardless of relation called him “Uncle Bubby”.

To Bubby family was everything. He was known to call family members every day to check in and see how things were going and let you know how he was doing. He was the best brother, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, and uncle a family could ask for. We are all blessed to have had him in our lives and he will be missed by all of those that knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by Calvin Lavern Sand, Sr. (Father), Lucy Vitta Wilkinson Sand Walker (Mother), William “Billy” Sand (Brother), Sheila Alcantar (Sister), Casey Sand (Son), Tony Sand (Nephew), and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his son Calvin “Corey” Lavern Sand III, his six grand children Maryah Greer (Morgan), Makenzie Sand, Mason Sand, Hunter Sand (Gina), Hayden Sand, Hallie Sand, his great grand children Elizabeth and Sophia Sand and two more on the way this year, his sisters Shay Freeman (Wendell), Marlena Barrow (Russ), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a family and friend viewing at Sanders Funeral Home 1835 E Street, Eureka CA, 95501 from 1 PM to 4 PM on Friday April 19, 2024. The family invites all that knew and loved Bubby to swing by and say your farewells.

The family will be having a celebration of life later in the year.