World Premiere Announced: Revolutionizing Sales with AI Voice Agents Kollie.ai will showcase at theMEWS World

The MEWS World, the most exclusive global web3 summit is announces its strategic partnership with Kollie.ai, an innovative provider of AI-based voice agents.

The MEWS is according to Sebastien Borget, CEO of Sandbox “The best web3 event”, positioned as exclusive Networking opportunity for C-Suite, company owners, UHNWI, Investors & entertainment leaders.” — Sebastien Borget

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, MONACO, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MEWS World - Metaverse Entertainment World Summit & Awards, the most exclusive global web3 summit taking place May 14-17, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Kollie.ai, an innovative provider of AI-based voice agents. This partnership aims to harness the strengths of both companies, and to enable MEWS clients & partners to profit from a worldwide new AI algorithm. A WORLD PREMIERE.

Kollie.ai’s ability to grow customer engagement and sales, its abilities for conversational AI, human-like interactions and revolutionary new approaches to customer engagement is set to disrupt marketing, communication for businesses across various industries, and empowers organizations to enhance sales, and customer satisfaction. Kollie.ai uses different voices for different target groups, lean customer engagement scripts, based on innovative AI technology. Together with the MEWS World it aims to revolutionize partner engagement and sponsorship outreach, creating a dynamic and immersive experience for all participants.

As a MEWS client, don’t be surprised if you already receive a call by our AI based voice agent this week, and during the MEWS World, you will hear more about the active results and the feedbacks.

"As we prepare for the MEWS, we are thrilled to partner with Kollie.ai to bring cutting-edge innovation to our event," said Carolin Jauss, Co-Founder of the MEWS. "By leveraging Kollie.ai's innovative AI technology, we are enhancing attendee experiences and staying true to the core principles of MEWS - promoting innovation and embracing sustainable technology solutions.

„We from Kollie.ai are equally excited about the partnership and look forward to showcasing its AI-based voice agent during the event. We are delighted to collaborate with MEWS for this ground breaking event, “said Philipp Griesser from the Advisory Board of Kollie.ai. „The MEWS World represents the pinnacle of innovation in the Web3 domain, and the team from Kollie.ai is committed to contributing to its success through our cutting-edge technology. “

MEWS World attendees will be able to experience first-hand the potential of Kollie’s AI technology. A notable feature of this partnership is Kollie’s AI agents taking on the role of selling sponsorship packages for the MEWS conference. This initiative is a significant, practical demonstration of how conversational AI can be leveraged to streamline event management and improve attendee experience.

The MEWS follows a unique and exclusive concept presenting World Premieres & Innovation on the Cote d’Azur, integrating Entertainment & Film making, and curates exceptional creative Showcases. The MEWS World is fully engaged in AI & Web3, we “walk the talk” of understanding Web3 & AI monetizing: The MEWS World is present in 10 Metaverse Worlds, creates a unique annual NFT collection, and bespoke AI Showcases in collaboration with our partners and Web3 providers. The MEWS creates an annual Augmented Reality Experience which included a Fashion Show in 2023, Paul Hollywood’s Brioche in 2022, and the “Ocean Ballet” in 2024.

About the MEWS

The MEWS World featuring Metaverse, Entertainment, AI & Web3 is an exclusive B2B boutique event that unites Global Brand Executives, Industry Leaders, Investors, Innovators, and Talent. It serves as a platform to explore the future of Web3 & AI technology and celebrate innovation, excellence, and collaboration in the industry. The event's highlight is the MEWS Awards Gala, known as the Oscars of Web3, where outstanding achievements in technology, talent, AI, entertainment, and more are honored. The MEWS Event 2024 takes place from May 14th to 17th in Nice.

About Kollie.ai

Kollie.ai is a leading provider of conversational AI voice agents revolutionizing customer communications for businesses across various industries. Our innovative AI technology empowers organizations to enhance sales, customer service, and marketing efforts through human-like interactions with customers. With the Kollie.ai suite of AI voice agents, businesses can streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, and drive growth. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge AI solutions that redefine how businesses engage with their customers in the digital age.

Head over to https://Kollie.ai/ and let us impress you with a conversation with our AI voice agent. Media contact: philipp@Kollie.ai

