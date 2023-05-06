MEWS 2023: Monte Carlo Hosts World's most exclusive Metaverse Summit and Awards

MEWS Summit MEWS Charity Gala MEWS Esteemed Guests

The Metaverse Entertainment World Summit and Awards (MEWS) took place on May 3-5, 2023, bringing together some of the biggest names in the metaverse industry.

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Summit featured notable speakers such as Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder of The Sandbox, John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games, Frederic Genta, Member of Monaco Government in charge of attractiveness and digital transformation Hrish Lotlikar, Co-Founder of SuperWorld App, Allen Bolden, CEO of IDX, Dr. Christina Yan Zhang, Founder of Metaverse Institute; and Jon Morris, CEO of Nowhere Metaverse, Karen Jouve, CEO and Co- Founder Doors3, and many more.

They were world premiers from Camille Louise Jewellery, and special exhibits from Verse Estate, Treehugger, Eyes of Fashion NFT, WizzKid Billionaire, Dworld, Marthaverse, Equitier & Orbis Holographics.

The highly sought-after Patton watch, featuring a one-of-a-kind bubble filled with a special liquid, has made its debut at MEWS 2023 in the Ocean of Nowhere - a revolutionary Metaverse platform. This momentous occasion marks the first-ever watch launch in the Ocean of Nowhere, paying homage to Prince Albert of Monaco and the Prince Albert II Foundation for their commitment to advancing oceanography research.

The MEWS Summit and Awards provided attendees with an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and technologies in the Metaverse industry and to network with peers and thought leaders from around the world. The Summit included engaging sessions and workshops, as well as a Sunset Networking Cocktail on the terrace du midi of Hotel Hermitage sponsored by Vibe’s CEO Joseph Khan that is taking fan engagement to another level, based in Singapore, the guests had an opportunity to relax and network while enjoying breathtaking views of Monaco. The event also featured a stunning performance by Web3 artist and creatrix VNCCII.

The MEWS Awards ceremony was a highlight of the event, recognizing outstanding achievements in the Metaverse industry.

The winners were selected by a distinguished jury, including experts and leaders. The awards ceremony featured world-renowned talent, and the first award was presented by H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco to John Linden for Mythical Games X NFL Rivals. The Community Award was presented to winner Adelina Mettera of World of Women, while the Pioneer Award was given to the talented young genius from Nice, Thomas Chenu, Chairman of Equitier. Ultimate disruptor Sam Altman was recognized with the Pioneer award for Chat GPT. The Music award was presented by the MEWS co-founder Steven Saltzman to VNCCII and Samantha Tauber for outstanding progress in the music Metaverse.

Keeping in mind a sustainable future, the Better world Award was given by Dr. Christina Yan Zhang to Tate Dooley for Backyard Farming. The MEWS Jury had such interesting nominees for the NFT collection, but finally recognized Daichi Mori as the winner for his amazing work. The Storyworld Award was presented to Zepeto x Blvgari for one of Asia's largest Metaverse projects. The Impact Award went to Made by Eden, and the Innovation Award was given to Magic Leap.

The event also featured a truly magical performance by Les French Twins that captivated and left the audience completely awe-struck. The MEWS Awards ceremony recognized and celebrated the best and brightest in the Metaverse industry, with the winners demonstrating innovation, creativity, and dedication in shaping the future of the Metaverse.

The MEWS Summit and Awards was a huge success, bringing together some of the brightest minds in the Metaverse industry to share their insights and expertise. With Web3 rapidly becoming an integral part of our digital future, events like the MEWS are essential for ensuring that innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders are all working together to shape this exciting new world. The event was also live streamed into the Nowhere Metaverse. Keep an eye on the www.themews.world website and @themewsworld Instagram handle for updates, and more information about MEWS nominees and award winners. The MEWS team is already looking forward to next year's event and the new developments and advancements that will be discussed soon with eyes set on May 2024.