Monaco announces the MEWS Award Nominations 2024: Global Pioneers in Artificial Intelligence, EFTs & the Web3 Ecosystem

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As new technology and innovation, including use cases of artificial intelligence, web3 and web4 continue its rise, the MEWS World, organized by Steven Saltzman, Monaco, proudly hosts the 3rd edition of the most exclusive Metaverse & Web3 Summit and Awards on 14-17 May 2024, welcoming Global Brand Executives, Web3 Industry Leaders, select guests from the Entertainment Industry and the MEWS Award Nominees.

The MEWS Awards honor avant-garde thinkers and visionaries driving innovation in Spatial Computing, Machine Learning, NFTs, AR/MR/VR, and Metaverse.

A Clarion Call: Stellar Web3 enterprises, artificial intelligence, hardware innovation and blockchain: The MEWS expects global premieres, and highlights of revolutionary contributions to be showcased in May.

Recognised as Nominees in 2024 in the Category Pioneer, we announce:

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and industry-disrupting CEO who rebranded Facebook to META in 2021, revolutionising social media with Instagram and WhatsApp; AI image generation via Llama 2, and leader in Virtual Reality with Oculus.

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA co-founder, and a visionary leader dominating the GPU market bringing the power and speed necessary for the existence of the metaverse, which achieved a valuation of over 2 Trillion USD.

Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO of MistralAI, an up-and-coming AI platform that computational brain and science expert, who melds AI with neurological insights which has capabilities rivaling OpenAI’s ChatGPT model

Samara Cohen, Chief Investment Officer at Blackrock, Financial innovator, and instrumental in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) on Nasdaq.

Megan Kaspar, Managing Director FirstLight, Founding member of Red DAO, an emerging tech investor in Digital Fashion, advising collections like Louis Vuitton, CloneX and Dolce & Gabbana

Devin Finzer, Co-founder and CEO of OpenSea, the first peer-to-peer marketplace and still the largest NFT platform.

Mira Murati, CTO of Open AI, recently released Sora which has turned the Movie industry upside down.

Bethany Bongiorno, Co-founder of HU.MA.NE AI, releasing the first AI "body-worn device" utilizing a laser projection system as a display in 2023.

The MEWS Awards, the "Oscars for Web3" feature 10 categories, Pioneer, for an industry leader, «Storyworld” for the best metaverse use case, “Better world” for a sustainable cause, the best artistic “NFT Collection”, web3 "Communities” , “Music» as a web3 concept, “Sports”, “Impact” and “Rising Star” for a young talent having achieved exceptional contribution to web3. The MEWS Award Winners are being celebrated May 15 as part of a fulminant Show, which will include live performances from top artists, scheduled for May 15, 2024 at Grand Salon, Negresco in Nice, on the Cote d'Azur. The Nominations globally are to be released to the public as of today, carefully selected out of more than 250 submissions by an independent Jury.

Among the renowned and international Jury is Dr. Christina Yan Zhang, CEO of The Metaverse Institute, whose work as a forward-thinking innovation leader has won awards for her contribution and influence around the world. Christina has been named Chairperson of the 2024 MEWS Awards. Having advised relevant committees like the UNESCO, World Bank, Commonwealth, EU, and the UK Government and being appointed to the Advisory Council for Centre for Science Futures of the International Science Council, the world’s largest science body of 230 national academies of sciences, she will steer the Jury and lead the committee’s deliberations.

This year marks the 3rd anniversary of the MEWS Awards and the MEWS World, the most exclusive web3 Business to Business event, sponsored by leading brands as well as web3 companies, taking place in “Le Negresco”, a Leading Hotel of the World, May 14-17. Invited Executives will hear key notes, and enjoy presentations and showcases from Meta, Microsoft, Sandbox, Decentraland, Netflix, Alchemy Pay, Xsolla, Roblox, Disney, Accenture, E&Y, Vivendi, Lanvin, Dow Jones, Cointelegraph, Adam Morse, and an update on the entertainment industry by Oscar and Grammy Producer Leo Pearlman, CEO Fulwell73, as well as renown actors, film producers, and entertainment industry leaders.

Last year, our international recognized Jury members meticulously handpicked the deserving winners, with His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco presenting the MEWS Awards, with Mythical Games, and CEO John Linden recognized for NFL Rivals, the latest interoperable metaverse and NFT based game, shattering Apple Store download records.

The 2024 MEWS world will highlight serious subjects such as “AI Deep Fake”, IP rights, and the EU AI Act, as well as Assets, Impact Investments, Bitcoin Trust ETFs (IBIT) and crypto market governance. If you are a global executive and industry leader, the MEWS world invites might soon reach your letterbox. If you have the aspiration to create a better world with new tech, and don’t want to miss the MEWS 2024, get in touch. The MEWS will be again covered by TV5 Monde, with highlights broadcast in June 2024 to 500 million households globally.

Advance Monaco, initiator of the MEWS, is a Monaco registered company. Steven Saltzman, Executive Producer, with Ipcress File – Harry Palmer released in 2022, is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival since his father, James Bond Producer Harry Saltzman was part of the Cannes Jury in 1978.

The MEWS world was established to give voice to the best companies that provide brands with web3 use cases.

The MEWS 2024 promises to be the Must go event for every Executive futurist, and for every dreamer, and it happens to be the right spot to jump over from the traditional cineast Cannes Film Festival. The MEWS world organization can be contacted by media@advance.mc or pa@advance.mc

