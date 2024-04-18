Urgent Call to Action: Dr. Egon Cholakian Exposes Decades-Long Threat to Global Democracy

Egon Cholakian’s video is a must-watch for those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the current geopolitical landscape. Exposing Case Study: ALLATRA, a global volunteer movement addressing climate change, becomes a notable case study.

The fabric of our global society is under assault by forces that value power over peace. We must come together, with open eyes and resolute hearts, to protect the freedoms we hold dear.” — Dr. Egon Cholakian

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Egon Cholakian, a venerated figure in national security and intelligence, having served under four U.S. Presidents and various National Security Advisors, unveils April 12, 2024 a critical report from a 30-year investigation into clandestine operations that imperil democracy across the globe. In his video address this comprehensive analysis, presented through the Earth Save Science Collaborative, provides unprecedented insight into the shadowy maneuvers threatening the pillars of democratic societies.

Insights from the Report:

• Global Disbalance and Hidden Agendas: The report meticulously documents how orchestrated conflicts have been utilized by shadow forces to destabilize nations. Dr. Cholakian’s analysis reveals the architects behind these conflicts and their motivations for sowing global discord.

• Disinformation and Democracy at Risk: Dr. Cholakian highlights a series of disinformation campaigns designed to undermine public trust in democratic processes. Case studies, including attacks on the ALLATRA global volunteer movement, exemplify how these campaigns damage societal cohesion and democratic integrity.

Dr. Cholakian’s Plea to the World:

In response to these findings, Dr. Cholakian calls upon world leaders, policymakers, and the global citizenry to unite against these insidious threats. He stresses the necessity of an informed and proactive response to defend and reinforce democratic norms and to prevent the potential collapse of global peace and security.

Engage and Learn More:

For a full understanding of the threats and solutions proposed by Dr. Cholakian, visit www.EgonReport.org or contact Marina Ovtsynova at info@esscglobal.com.

About Dr. A. Egon Cholakian:

Dr. Cholakian is a prominent National Security Expert, Federal Lobbyist for the U.S. Congress and White House, and a Registered Foreign Agent at the U.S. Department of Justice - National Security Division. His career is distinguished by his commitment to enhancing national and global security.

An urgent call to action for anyone who values democracy