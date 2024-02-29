Egon Cholakian Warns of Escalating Climate Threats in Russia, Demands Immediate Attention from President Putin

Putin's Fatal Mistake. Russia is Doomed. American Scientist Exposes Facts of Russia's Collapse The scientist’s analysis also includes dire climate projections that not only pose a threat to Russia's future but also have broad implications for global climate stability. A. EGON CHOLAKIAN

Dr. Cholakian's message emphasises the lack of awareness of the Russian President in dealing with climate and geodynamic challenges.

These cataclysms will cause immense damage and agony to people. And the only one responsible for this in the eyes of people will be you, Mr. Putin.” — Egon Cholakian

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent public video appeal, Dr. Egon Cholakian, a renowned scientist, known for his contributions to the Strategic Defense Initiative under President Reagan and his involvement in scientific endeavors with CERN and NASA, sheds light on the dramatic natural disaster surge Russia started experiencing since August 2023. The increase is attributed by Cholakian to the discontinuation of specialized experimental equipment, which was developed by a group of Russian scientists and operated in the country.

Unfortunately, the organization that cooperated with these scientists was declared undesirable on Russian territory on August 8, 2023. According to Dr. Cholakian, this equipment has mitigated the number and consequences of natural disasters on Russian territory as well as on the territory of neighboring eastern European countries for the past decade.

Egon Cholakian supports his statement on solid evidence of scientific research, graphs and facts. He underscores that the absence of this crucial equipment has had a profound impact on Russia’s economic landscape, leading to substantial economic losses. Dr. Cholakian stresses that this predicament is a result of an oversight by Russian Federation’s President, Mr. Putin, who was left uninformed by his aides.

“Given the increasing trend that has started to manifest, natural disasters will become more common and more powerful. And you will witness it soon. These cataclysms will cause immense damage and agony to people. And the only one responsible for this in the eyes of people will be you, Mr. Putin”- said Egon Cholakian in his video address.

Dr. Cholakian presents grim climate predictions in his analysis. There are serious implications for the global climate scenario as a result of these forecasts, not only for Russia's future but also for the future of the entire planet. Despite the vast, frozen landscape of Siberia, Cholakian believes that the region holds hidden threats within its mantle.

As the Arctic warms from below and ocean temperatures rise unprecedentedly, these concealed dangers could be unleashed, leading to catastrophic consequences without proper research and mitigation efforts. In conclusion, Dr. Egon Cholakian’s revelations serve as a wake-up call to the world about the dire consequences of neglecting the scientific community and the urgent need to acknowledge that climate matters cannot be exploited for profit and political gains.

According to him, it is imperative that we focus on the climate and geodynamic agenda if we are to survive the next decade at the very least. It is imperative that the world comes together to address these challenges and work towards a sustainable future.

For more information and to support these critical scientific efforts, https://earthsavesciencecollaborative.com

Contact Egon Cholakian directly at egoncholakian@earthsavesciencecollaborative.com

For General Inquiries: info@esscglobal.com





Putin's Fatal Mistake. Russia is Doomed. American Scientist Exposes Facts of Russia's Collapse