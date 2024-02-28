Putin's Fatal Mistake. Russia is Doomed. American Scientist Exposes Facts of Russia's Collapse A. EGON CHOLAKIAN Considering all aggravating factors, if it were not for their equipment, the escalation rate of the cataclysm's growth tendency in Russia would likely have been at least as rapid as in the USA.

In the scope of his analysis, Dr.Cholakian presents a series of grim climate predictions. These forecasts not only spell trouble for Russia’s future.

Given the increasing trend that has started to manifest, natural disasters will become more common and more powerful. And you will witness it soon.” — Egon Cholakian

CAMBRIDGE , MA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's public video appeal, Dr. Egon Cholakian, a renowned scientist, known for his contributions to the Strategic Defense Initiative under President Reagan and his involvement in scientific endeavors with CERN and NASA, has shed light on the dramatic natural disaster surge Russia started experiencing since August 2023. Cholakian attributes this increase to the ceasing of specialized experimental equipment, which was developed by a group of scientists and operated in Russia. Unfortunately, the organization, which cooperated with these scientists was declared undesirable on Russia's territory and their activities were halted on August 8, 2023.

According to Dr. Cholakian for a decade this equipment helped to mitigate the number and consequences of natural disasters on Russian territory as well as on the territory of other neighboring Eastern European countries. Egon Cholakian bases his statement on solid scientific research, graphs and facts. He underscores that the absence of this crucial equipment has had a profound impact on Russia’s economic landscape, leading to substantial economic losses. Dr. Cholakian stresses that this predicament is a result of an oversight by Russian Federation’s President, Mr. Putin, who was left uninformed by his aides.

“Given the increasing trend that has started to manifest, natural disasters will become more common and more powerful. And you will witness it soon. These cataclysms will cause immense damage and agony to people. And the only one responsible for this in the eyes of people will be you, Mr. Putin”- said Egon Cholakian in his video address.

In his analysis, Dr. Cholakian presents grim climate predictions. These forecasts not only spell trouble for Russia’s future but also have serious implications for the global climate scenario. Cholakian emphasizes that Siberia, a region known for its vast, frozen landscapes, is believed to harbor hidden threats within its mantle. As the Arctic warms from below and ocean temperatures rise unprecedentedly, these concealed dangers could be unleashed, leading to catastrophic consequences without proper research and mitigation efforts.

In conclusion, Dr. Egon Cholakian’s revelations serve as a wake-up call to the world about the dire consequences of neglecting the scientific community and the urgent need to acknowledge that climate matters cannot be exploited for profit and political gains. He emphasizes that the climate and geodynamic agenda must be paramount if humankind is to survive the ensuing decade. The world must come together to address these challenges and work towards a sustainable future.

