Anesthesia Management Services, PC Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification
Independent practice has been working across the greater Detroit area since 1968
We sincerely value the feedback provided by our employees that reflects some of the qualities that people most appreciate about AMSPC like "care," "leadership," and "balance." ”COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anesthesia Management Services, PC is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2024. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Anesthesia Management Services, PC (AMSPC). This year, 79% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 22 points higher than the average U.S. company. The company’s full Great Place to Work profile can be found at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7080082.
— Dr. Harpreet Singh, CEO and President of Anesthesia Management Services, PC
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Anesthesia Management Services stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
“We are thrilled to be officially recognized as a Great Place to Work – proving out what we experience internally as we come to work every day,” said Dr. Harpreet Singh, CEO and President of Anesthesia Management Services, PC. “We sincerely value the feedback provided by our employees that reflects some of the qualities that people most appreciate about AMSPC like "care," "leadership," and "balance." Our group of talented anesthesiologists, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists, and support staff bring individual skills and contributions that create value for our patients and the facilities we work with.”
Anesthesia Management Services, PC has been providing unparalleled anesthesia services to the greater Detroit area since 1968. Throughout that time, the organization has been known for its dedication to quality and safety, partnering with healthcare organizations to provide comprehensive anesthesia, pain management and perioperative care, utilizing innovative approaches. This stellar reputation continues to drive the group’s demand in the marketplace, requiring the ability to grow and staff additional sites with new physicians and CRNAs as they join the practice.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
AMSPC is hiring anesthesiologists and CRNAs – more about the group and the ability to send in a CV can be found at https://www.amspcmi.com/careers/.
About Anesthesia Management Services, PC: Founded in 1968, AMSPC has been providing unmatched anesthesia services throughout Michigan for more than 50 years. It is a completely independent practice, meaning there’s no private equity or venture capitalist involvement or ownership, and the team is made up of more than 100 on-staff anesthesiologists, full-time CRNA staff, physician assistants and anesthesia techs specializing in Cardiac, Obstetric and Pain Management services to facilities across the greater Metro Detroit area. More information about AMSPC can be found at https://www.amspcmi.com/. Follow AMS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram for more group information and updates.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
Maureen Henry
Maureen Henry Communications LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram